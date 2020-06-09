State criticized for failing to use minority contractors for $34 million in field hospital work

“It is inconceivable that not even one was worthy of consideration,” Cano said. “For me, it was unacceptable.”

State Senator Sandra Cano, a Pawtucket Democrat, noted state law calls for minority business enterprises to receive at least 10 percent of the dollar value of purchases and construction projects. While the state had to move quickly amid a public health crisis, she said hundreds of minority businesses are on the state’s master list of vendors.

PROVIDENCE -- Latino and Black leaders on Tuesday said it’s “inconceivable,” “disappointing,” and “unacceptable” that Governor Gina M. Raimondo’s administration spent $34 million to build and equip field hospitals in response to the pandemic without providing a dime for minority contractors.

Rhode Island State Senator Sandra Cano, a Pawtucket Democrat James Kegley

It’s especially disappointing, she said, because the outbreak has had a disproportionate impact on Latino and Black Rhode Islanders.

Latinos make up 16 percent of the state population but 45 percent of COVID-19 cases, while Blacks/African-Americans make up 6 percent of the state but 13 percent of the cases, according to the latest state Department of Health data. Those figures exclude cases where demographic information is unknown.

To prepare for an expected surge in COVID-19 cases, Rhode Island transformed three locations around the state into field hospitals -- a former Citizens Bank building in Cranston, a former Lowe’s store in North Kingstown, and the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence.

Amanda Clarke, spokeswoman for the Department of Administration, said the state waived the 10 percent minority businesses requirement because of the emergency nature of the hospital construction.

“The urgent need to set up these hospitals was unquestionable, and the skilled team assembled was able to set up these facilities in a matter of weeks,” she said. “The administration had to move as quickly as possible to ensure we had the space and tools to protect Rhode Islanders.”

Also, Clarke said the federal government was pushing states to develop the capacity to handle any future COVID-19 surges.

The state awarded the emergency contracts to Dimeo Construction Co. as the construction manager and to AECOM for hiring and overseeing the architectural and engineering firm New England Medical Design, she said. Other costs included rent, supplies, and security, with total costs estimated at $34 million, she said.

Dimeo and New England Medical Design are based in Rhode Island, and while AECOM is based in Los Angeles, it has a “significant office” in Rhode Island, Clarke said. Dimeo used four federally recognized women-owned businesses as subcontractors: Sitecon Corp., Shea Painting, SOS, and Frontline, she said.

Jhonny Leyva, president of the Black Contractors Association of Rhode Island, said he found it “very disappointing” that no minority contractors were hired to do any of the field hospital work.

It would be one thing, he said, if minority contractors bid for the work and lost out, but he said he knows of no minority contractors that were notified of the opportunity. He said the 10 percent requirement should be even higher since the state’s total minority population is more than double that percentage.

“Going forward, everything needs to be by the book,” Leyva said.

Oscar Mejias, CEO of the Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said many Latino-owned businesses are struggling to survive amid the pandemic and the resulting economic shutdown.

“So this kind of decision is like a death sentence for them,” he said.

Many minority-owned businesses have experience with government contracts, and they would have been ready and able to move quickly to do the field hospital work, Mejia said.

“Just because we are in an emergency is not an excuse,” he said.

The Latino population is facing an emergency of its own, he said, noting Latinos account for 45 percent of the state’s COVID-19 cases.

Going forward, he said he hopes the state will turn to minority contractors to help dismantle the field hospitals when the pandemic ends, and he hopes the state will make up for leaving out minority contractors for this project it by exceeding the 10 percent threshold for future projects.

Clarke said the Raimondo administration plans to follow standard procurement procedures, rather than emergency procedures, in maintaining and taking down the field hospitals. “We are in the process of returning to the normal course of business,” she said.

Department of Administration Director Brett P. Smiley has made it clear that the state must meet minority business requirements “when we go out to bid for these and other services conducted when we are not addressing an emergency,” Clarke said.

Cano, a member of the Joint Legislative COVID-19 Emergency Spending Task Force, said she plans to raise the issue of minority contractors when the panel meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com