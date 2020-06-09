State officials urge residents to stay away from illegal fireworks

“This is the time of year when such requests generally increase but not able to say that it is more this year than other years at this point in time,” Mieth wrote. “However, fire officials do urge people to leave the fireworks to the professionals because they are so dangerous. About 1/3 of the severe burn injuries are to kids under 15. So we really want people to keep their kids safe this season. Many fireworks have been postponed to Labor Day.”

Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Fire Services, said in an email Monday that Massachusetts officials typically see a spike this time of year in calls for illegal fireworks, long a summertime nuisance for residents.

State officials are urging Massachusetts residents to lay off the fireworks with the July 4 holiday less than a month away and most major pyrotechnic displays shelved this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though fireworks are illegal for individual use in Massachusetts, that hasn’t stopped some residents from trekking up to New Hampshire, where they’re perfectly legal to purchase.

Advertisement

They’re not, however, legal to steal, which is what five teens from Boston and Cambridge allegedly did last week in Seabrook, N.H. The youths were apprehended June 3 off Interstate 93 in Woburn after allegedly stealing a rental car in Boston and the fireworks in the Granite State.

Troopers seized aerial shells, Roman candles, and other items that were turned over to the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation unit.

Paul Parisi, New Hampshire state fire marshal, said Monday in a phone interview that authorities in his state expect to see more residents buying fireworks for personal use, since the big summer displays have been canceled or postponed.

“We are anticipating we will see more folks up here purchasing and using consumer fireworks for their personal use,” Parisi said, while noting the prohibition on personal use of fireworks in Mass. “We would discourage people from any state that prohibits fireworks from coming to New Hampshire and purchasing fireworks and bringing them back to their home state.”

Advertisement

Some Bostonians have apparently brought them back to the Hub, where cops have been receiving firework complaints around the city. Boston police Sgt. Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman, said in a recent interview that some complaints have led to arrests or firework seizures.

In Mattapan Saturday night, officers responded to a report of fireworks on Astoria Street, an area where they have received complaints of fireworks “on numerous occasions,” Boston police said in a statement. Officers seized large quantities of fireworks that were on top of two parked cars, and arrested Wesley Pereira, 25, of Dorchester, on firearm charges after they found a loaded handgun in his waistband and another on top of the fireworks, police said.

In South Boston Friday night, officers responded to numerous complaints of fireworks near Gavin Way, police said. Officers found a group of people in the St. Peter’s Church parking lot with several packages of fireworks. Members of the group said they were unaware that fireworks are illegal in the state, and officers informed them of potential fines, police said. Officers confiscated the fireworks but no one was charged.

There’s also been a spike in firework-related calls in Cambridge.

“We have had a recent increase in calls and complaints from concerned residents, particularly over the last 1-2 weeks,” said Jeremy Warnick, a Cambridge police spokesman, in an e-mail Monday. “Typically, we don’t receive an increase in call volume until late June/early July.”

Advertisement

Globe Correspondent Matt Berg contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.