Two men sought in arson of police cruiser following protests

The FBI is asking for the public’s help identifying two men wanted for questioning in the vandalism and arson of a Boston police cruiser in the violence that followed hours of peaceful protests on May 31, the agency said Tuesday.

The men were seen near Tremont and Bromfield streets downtown between 9:30 and 10 p.m., around the time several people attacked a police cruiser parked near the Beantown Pub, breaking the windows and setting the car afire, the FBI’s Boston Division said in a joint statement with Boston police and the Fire Investigation Unit of the Boston Fire Department.

The burning of the cruiser was among the most dramatic instances of destruction in the chaos that ensued when a small group of people faced off against police late that Sunday night after thousands marched peacefully across the city calling for an end to police killings of Black Americans.