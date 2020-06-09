UMass Lowell researchers working on at-home rapid coronavirus test

“We really think this test is going to be very impactful and help people be diagnosed early and treated properly,” said Gulden Camci-Unal, assistant professor of chemical engineering at UMass Lowell, in a statement.

Coronavirus tests often take several hours or days to return results, according to a statement from UMass Lowell. The new test, however, will use a diagnostic tool and function like a home pregnancy test.

An at-home coronavirus test that can deliver results in as little as five minutes is being developed by University of Massachusetts Lowell researchers, school officials announced Tuesday.

Camci-Unal, along with biomedical engineering and biotechnology doctoral candidate Darlin Lantigua, came up with the idea for a rapid COVID-19 test when the virus became widespread in February and March. With the university’s approval, the two went to work, following state health guidelines by communicating over Skype and allowing one person in the lab at a time.

The test, using bodily fluids and biosensors, will be capable of detecting the virus in as little as five minutes, Camci-Unal said. Due to the simplicity of the test, an untrained person will be able to use it and read the results. It can also be used by health care workers and first responders, she said.

Other coronavirus tests must be performed and evaluated by a health care professional, Camci-Unal said.

“We believe that the speed, cost, portability, and potential scalability of our point-of-care test will increase the extent to which the diagnosis of this condition is accessible globally,” Lantigua said in a statement.

The test is still in the development stage, but it could be ready for use within months, Camci-Unal said. The test’s release date will depend on approval by the Food and Drug Administration and when the team of researchers can find an industry partner to help move the test from lab to market, she said.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.