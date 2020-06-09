UMass model predicts coronavirus death tally will surpass 8,200 in early July

The UMass estimate, issued Tuesday, comes from a lab headed by UMass Amherst associate professor Nicholas Reich that collects various coronavirus pandemic models and develops a combined, or ensemble, forecast that is intended to reflect their collective wisdom.

A University of Massachusetts model estimates that the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in the state will reach 8,241 by July 4.

Reich’s lab releases the ensemble forecast weekly. It only creates the forecast for a four-week window ahead because it believes forecasts aren’t reliable enough after that. Last week, the model estimated there would be 8,032 deaths tallied by June 27.

Advertisement

Reich’s lab posts its national- and state-level data at the Reich Lab COVID-19 Forecast Hub. The lab, already an Influenza Forecasting Center of Excellence, collaborates with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus predictions.

The lab also feeds the data it’s collected and its ensemble forecast to the agency, which posts the data on its own website. The data is also used to feed the fivethirtyeight.com website. Reich’s lab posts its data at the Reich Lab COVID-19 Forecast Hub.

The closely-watched University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model, looking further into the future, predicts Massachusetts will see 8.086 deaths by Aug. 4. That was an optimistic twist for the model, which last week predicted nearly 1,000 more than that.

The heartbreaking numbers may, in the end, turn out to be low. Experts are concerned that the pandemic may see a possible resurgence as states reopen. A study from Imperial College London painted a dire picture of the state possibly seeing hundreds of deaths a day in the summer.

Experts have recently raised concerns about possible spread of the virus in the large crowds that have taken to the streets to protest the deaths of Black people at the hands of police.

Advertisement

Experts have also also raised the possibility that the official death tally in the state may actually be an undercount since virus deaths may have gone unnoticed by officials early on.

The latest UMass ensemble model also predicts the United States as a whole will see a cumulative total of 130,558 in four weeks. There is a 10 percent chance of seeing fewer than 126,000 and a 10 percent chance of seeing more than 136,000, UMass said in a statement. The current US death toll is over 111,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

“Our national-level ensemble forecast combines models from 14 different research groups and predicts that as a nation we will continue to see between 5,000 to 6,000 new COVID-19 deaths each week over the next month, with around 130,000 deaths by July 4. It continues to be vitally important to monitor multiple models, as they each use different approaches to detect changes in how COVID-19 is spreading in the U.S.,” Reich said in a statement.

The new numbers came after Governor Charlie Baker said Tuesday morning that key COVID-19 data continues to trend downward as the state begins Phase 2 of reopening its economy.

Baker said the positive test rate in Massachusetts was hovering at 4.9 percent, and that about 1,462 patients were hospitalized with the contagion.

“That’s obviously a very significant reduction,” Baker said of the positive test rate, while noting that hospitalizations are “obviously down dramatically” as well. “We continue to anticipate and hope that we see those positive trends as we continue to move forward in Phase 2.”

Advertisement

Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito also said Tuesday morning that Phase 2 had gotten off to a good start.

“The start of Phase 2 is encouraging, though COVID-19 is still here,” Polito said. “It marks progress, thanks to everyone’s compliance, doing their part everyday, and businesses opening with these safety measures in place.”

Travis Andersen of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com