Webster police chief explains why he laid down during protest

A video of Webster Police Chief Michael D. Shaw lying face down on his stomach with his hands behind his back went viral and drew international media attention, as well as some criticism on social media.

The police chief in Webster recently wrote a letter explaining why he decided to lie down on the steps of Webster Town Hall during a protest on June 6.

In the clip the crowd could be heard chanting the words “Thank you chief.”

In a letter that was posted Monday on the Webster Police Department’s Facebook page, Shaw defended his actions.

“It wasn’t a grand gesture to insult law enforcement," Shaw wrote. “It wasn’t a global commentary on everything occurring. It was not intended to turn the conversation onto me.”

In the letter Shaw noted that he’s been a police officer for 23 years, and that’s he’s “passionate” about both the profession of law enforcement and “the wonderfully diverse community of Webster” that he serves.

“Simply talking about certain injustices, versus taking peaceful action against them are two different things,” Shaw wrote. “Supporting peaceful protesters does not mean that I do not support Law Enforcement. I support both. I have supported Law Enforcement my entire life."

Shaw also wrote that his top concern that day was having a peaceful protest and supporting the young people who organized the event.

“You can discuss the issue of systemic racism and do your part to end injustices, all while supporting good, grassroots, community-oriented policing,” he wrote.

Shaw’s letter was posted on the Webster Police Department’s Facebook page along with several letters of support from local officials, including members the Webster Police Department, the fire chief, EMS chief, the Webster police union, town administrator and board of selectmen.

Lieutenant Gordon D. Wentworth Jr. described Shaw as “the epitome of what it means to be a Police Officer.”

“Chief Shaw not only helped to organize the protest, he willingly participated in it, as any good community Leader should do,” Wentworth wrote. “Chief Shaw, the Police Officer that he is, single handedly broke down some barriers fostered by ‘bad cops.’ Society has cried for those barriers to be broken down. Society has witnessed the fear, anger, divisiveness, and hate that those barriers have historically created. Chief Shaw stood in solidarity with his community and his Police Officers alike, and he is now being vilified for it. I do not and I cannot understand why."

The Webster town administrator and Board of Selectmen also wrote a letter pledging their “utmost support” for Shaw, and commending him for participating in the demonstration.

“Your actions Saturday showed that you are a true leader who is serious about improving racial relationships between the community and your department,” the letter stated. “Some may not have appreciated your participation in the demonstration, but we applaud it as having been the right thing to do.”









