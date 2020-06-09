14 states, Puerto Rico reach highest seven-day average of new coronavirus infections

As rates of coronavirus infections ease in places such as New York and Illinois and onetime hot spots move into new phases of reopening, parts of the country that had previously avoided being hit hard by the outbreak are now tallying record-high new infections.

Since the start of June, 14 states and Puerto Rico have seen their highest seven-day average of new coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, according to data tracked by The Washington Post.

If the pandemic's first wave burned through dense metro hubs such as New York City, Chicago and Detroit, the highest percentages of new cases are coming from places with much smaller populations: Lincoln County, Ore., an area of less than 50,000, has averaged 20 new daily cases; a northern Utah region has averaged 78 new cases a day in the past week, most of them tied to an outbreak at a meat processing plant in the small town of Hyrum.