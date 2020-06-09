Harvard commits to keeping janitors, security guards on payroll

On Monday, Service Employees International Union 32BJ said the university had informed the union it was sending layoff notices to more than half of the 380 janitors employed directly by the school, and about half of the 300 contracted cleaners. Up to 20 percent of the 280 union security officers who work at Harvard were also set to be laid off, the union said.

Hours before a union was set to hold a demonstration protesting what it described as the planned layoff of more than half of the approximately 1,000 janitors and security guards at Harvard University, Harvard announced that none of the workers would lose their jobs and that the June 28 deadline protecting their pay and benefits would be extended. The university did not provide a new date.

Demonstrations had been planned for Tuesday afternoon at Harvard’s Science Center Plaza. But on Tuesday morning, the university announced it was extending the pay and benefits guarantee for all employees and contractors, including custodial, security, and dining hall workers. The school said it had considered furloughs or layoffs, but decided against them.

Harvard, which is projecting a $750 million shortfall for fiscal year 2021, has put a number of cost-saving measures in place, including pay cuts for university leadership, but said no workers have been let go. On Tuesday, the university announced several new voluntary measures, including an early-retirement incentive, a vacation balance reduction, and reduced work hours.

In a letter to faculty and staff, executive vice president Katie Lapp wrote: “In addition to the uncertainty and anxiety caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the last several weeks, following the death of George Floyd, have laid bare the trauma and pain of racial injustice across our country and in our campus community. As President Bacow has written, now is a time to listen to those who are hurting and to support members of our own community who face indignities every day.”

In light of the job guarantee extension, the union called off the rally.

“We applaud Harvard for doing the right thing,” Roxana Rivera, vice president of 32BJ SEIU and head of the union in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, said in a statement. “These cleaners and security officers have been at the frontlines fighting this virus, risking their health as they keep the campus clean and safe for the entire Harvard community. At a time of global protests against racism and injustice and a raging pandemic that feeds on inequality, this decision demonstrates that Harvard understands its role in setting a precedent for other universities and major institutions in supporting black, brown and white workers who often live paycheck to paycheck.”









