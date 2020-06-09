America’s attention may have shifted but COVID-19 is still out there

Yet even as America passed the 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths ( with more than 11,000 new deaths since it passed the milestone on May 27 ), the coronavirus has seemingly taken a back seat to nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

The worldwide demonstrations against systemic racism and police brutality, which Floyd’s death sparked, are staggering in their breadth. They represent one of the most extraordinary calls for social justice in American history and have the potential to herald transformational societal change.

Protesters attend a second day of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Piccadilly Gardens on June 06 in Manchester, United Kingdom. Christopher Furlong/Getty

But there is a price.

While many of the demonstrators are wearing masks, they are not socially distancing and any protest will likely feature shouting, singing, and chanting, which may further spread the virus. The use of tear gas by police — and the confinement of those arrested in cramped holding cells — may also dangerously contributes to transmission. As Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Health and Infectious Diseases, noted in an interview on Friday these mass protests are a “perfect set-up for further spread of the virus in the sense of creating these blips which might turn into some surges." The CDC continues to offer similar warnings.

Yet the response of some in the public health community has been tacit, if not, open support for actions that almost certainly will lead to more illness and death.

A remarkable open letter, signed by more than a thousand public health experts, stated that they “support the application of … public health best practices during demonstrations that call attention to the pervasive lethal force of white supremacy" but don’t "condemn these gatherings as risky for COVID-19 transmission.”

This statement comes after noting the acute risks of COVID-19 to Black Americans who have died from the virus at a disproportionately higher rate than white Americans.

The letter makes a distinction between the protests taking place now and those that took place last month against stay at home orders. “Those actions,” says the letter “not only oppose public health interventions, but are also rooted in white nationalism and run contrary to respect for Black lives.”

However, the public health officials argue, “Protests against systemic racism, which fosters the disproportionate burden of COVID-19 on Black communities and also perpetuates police violence, must be supported.”

This looks like hypocrisy — and one rooted in the fact that public health officials see greater legitimacy in protests against racism versus protests against stay at home orders. And they’re not necessarily wrong. According to Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine and infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, “public health experts by their very nature are focused on improving the lot of the downtrodden” and recognizing the evils of racism, consistent with the approach of public health professionals the world over.

For the layperson, these nuances may not be as clear. Schaffner, while sympathizing with the social justice concerns of his public health colleagues, acknowledges that “there appear to be two standards here.”

Moreover, by offering “solidarity" with demonstrators who “have already taken on enormous personal risk,” there is an even stronger sense of hypocrisy. After all, the oft-heard argument for taking precautions from COVID-19 is not just to protect oneself, but to protect those around us. The risk being taken by demonstrators is also to their communities. Already more than 20,000 Black Americans have died from COVID-19 — a toll that is directly correlated to racial inequalities in health care and economic opportunity. Protests intended to uphold the notion that Black lives matter are putting many Black lives at risk.

The rebuttal to all this is that the George Floyd protests are essential for building public outrage at police mistreatment of Black Americans and ending the enduring legacy of institutional racism in American society. But we need to be honest about the risks and cognizant of the impact on public health. If experts and epidemiologists are seen to be basing their decisions not on science but rather politics or their personal views, it seems inevitable they will lose credibility — and their future statement will fall victim to the political polarization that defines so much of American life these days.

If mass demonstrations increase the potential for spreading COVID-19, that needs to be made unambiguously clear. The coronavirus doesn’t care if your ideals are pure.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.