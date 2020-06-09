Charter network’s success and support of its students should be noted

I am writing to address some misperceptions regarding Democracy Prep and its schools (“Site of Vt. college may become a new kind of campus,” Metro, May 30). While we wish Seth Andrew well in his Degrees of Freedom higher-education project, neither he, his organization (Democracy Builders), nor Degrees of Freedom have any relationship to Democracy Prep, the charter school network he founded.

Andrew’s statements concerning Democracy Prep’s scholars could leave a false impression concerning the success of our scholars and the support we provide. Democracy Prep’s college and alumni support team works tirelessly to help our graduates get to and through college.