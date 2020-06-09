Charter network’s success and support of its students should be noted

I am writing to address some misperceptions regarding Democracy Prep and its schools (“Site of Vt. college may become a new kind of campus,” Metro, May 30). While we wish Seth Andrew well in his Degrees of Freedom higher-education project, neither he, his organization (Democracy Builders), nor Degrees of Freedom have any relationship to Democracy Prep, the charter school network he founded.
Andrew’s statements concerning Democracy Prep’s scholars could leave a false impression concerning the success of our scholars and the support we provide. Democracy Prep’s college and alumni support team works tirelessly to help our graduates get to and through college.
Democracy Prep’s graduating students, many of whom are first-generation college students, all graduate with an acceptance to a four-year college, most of them with a financial aid package to meet their demonstrated need. Democracy Prep scholars who graduated this year are planning to attend competitive colleges all over the country, including, in New England, Boston College, Boston University, Bowdoin, Harvard, Northeastern, Wesleyan, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, and Yale University.
This spring we have celebrated graduates from Boston College, Boston University, Bryn Mawr, Princeton, Harvard, Wesleyan, and Yale, among others. Democracy Prep scholars’ persistence rate (meaning those students who return for their second year in college) compares favorably with the national average for all students. And our graduates certainly would be surprised to hear their college degrees denigrated as “mediocre.”
Natasha Trivers
Chief executive officer
Democracy Prep Public Schools
New York