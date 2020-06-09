Growing cry for police reform

In 1993 Massachusetts implemented education reform, a vast undertaking involving billions of dollars, politically powerful unions, and long traditions of local control. One feature of the new law was that every teacher and counselor, every principal and superintendent — even with decades of seniority — would be required to pursue continuing professional development and recertify every five years. Failure to recertify would result in loss of professional license, and supervisors would approve and direct each professional development plan.

Real police reform is never easy or quick ( “Don’t let labor agreements thwart police accountability,” Editorial, June 4). Political turf battles, strong unions, and entrenched power structures seem to conspire against real change. It’s not impossible to achieve, however, if there is the political will to get it done.

Advertisement

Perhaps that model could be followed regarding police. A new law could require those with police powers to recertify periodically under statewide standards of best practices regarding use of force, racial profiling, and community relations. Of course, every system needs the authority to terminate bad employees, but putting the focus on professional improvement is likely to be more productive than looking for people to fire. A database could be implemented that would flag any municipality whose performance is lacking, and, as with underperforming schools, state authorities may need to intervene.

Ideally, this would be a national initiative with incentives for states to buy in.

Even though student performance in Massachusetts was at or near the top of national rankings in the 1990s (and still is), the law was needed to ensure that every school district, not just those blessed with high levels of affluence and property values, is held to high standards, and that every teacher and administrator is accountable. It’s time to expect similar accountability from law enforcement.

David Amirault

Advertisement

Amesbury

The writer is a retired teacher.





Police reform should not be an excuse to attack job protections

Leave it to the Globe (“Don’t let labor agreements thwart police accountability”) to use the issue of police violence to attack unions.

Certainly, the perpetrators of racist violence, whether civilians or police, should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. This is the responsibility of public and elected officials who, until now, have been reluctant to pursue charges against criminal cops. Here’s hoping that Minnesota will carry through with its criminal prosecutions.

The current crisis highlights the need for institutional reform around policing, including in police unions.

However, this should be no excuse to remove important job protections for workers. Crime should be punished, but no one should be liable to firing without just cause or without the opportunity to challenge discipline before a neutral arbitrator. In my experience as a union officer, it is workers of color who are most likely to be targeted with unfair discipline.

Removal of important rights on the job will hurt all workers, not just police. As citizens, we are entitled to a jury trial when accused of a crime. As workers, none of us should lose our jobs without due process.

Both of these principles are vital to maintain any kind of democracy, including at the workplace.

Jeff Klein

Dorchester

The writer is a retired president of the National Association of Government Employees Local R1-168 at the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority.