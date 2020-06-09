A mega brand to beat the MAGA brand

Our reality-TV-host in-chief operates the presidency like a TV show. Networks oblige, giving millions of dollars of coverage to rallies that masquerade as press conferences laden with misinformation, laced with product endorsements lethal if followed.

Rule books, norms, and well-laid plans stand no chance in this presidential election cycle. Dark money and foreign actors will upend the most seasoned candidates and consultants. The fear of COVID-19 will be used as a pretense to suppress voters , while the actual virus will march across America, unabated by an administration preoccupied with its own survival. The best arrow in the democratic party’s quiver that can reach the target of winning back the White House: the selection of Michelle Obama as Joe Biden’s vice presidential nominee.

Michelle Obama’s entry into this race would be the television event of the this and last century combined, winning the rating war from day one. Wall-to-wall, round the clock TV, cable and Internet coverage would swamp the counter-programming that the 45th president could muster.

Obama is enormously popular. According to consecutive Gallup polls, she was the most admired woman in America in 2018 and 2019. With the significant role that suburban and Black women will play in this election, Obama would be the ultimate closer for the Democrats for this important group of voters.

Who could match the wattage of Amtrak Joe and Jill Biden and Michelle and Barack Obama on the campaign trail? Each member of this foursome could anchor enormous rallies, if gatherings of that scale are still held in post-COVID-19 America. As singles, doubles, or a foursome, the democratic side would be hard to beat. And Biden has the temperament and is secure enough to share the stage with a star.

To the many who say that she will not run, remember that in early 2007 a young Senator Barack Obama said that he did not plan on running for president. That of course was until national media speculation and an outcry of support made it clear that the American people wanted an Obama in the White House. The same is true here. Now all we need is that same attention to make the wishes of the American people come to fruition once again.

If elected vice president, Obama would bring an impressive resume to the job. In the White House, she focused the power of her office on education, nutrition, children, poverty, and demonstrated her expertise on a wide range of public policy issues.

On the campaign trail, she proved able to go toe-to-toe with all comers. With degrees from Princeton University and the Harvard School of Law, she practiced corporate law and held senior positions at the University of Chicago and the University of Chicago Medical Center all of which qualify her for vice president, not to mention her eight years as the public face of the Obama White House.

Her mega brand, further burnished by the week’s premier of the Netflix documentary “Becoming,” will propel her through the campaign, and serve her well in the White House where in conjunction with Biden’s extensive experience in crafting and passing important legislation, she would make a great partner in shaping and communicating policy. Her experience and integrity would shine on the campaign trail facing a notoriously dishonest opponent.

If you are still not sold, you are probably thinking, Obama has said no whenever the topic of her candidacy for public office has been raised. Her disinterest is a powerful credential. It is time to give a consequential public office to someone drafted by the American people. Her ascension would be achieved reluctantly by popular acclamation, not greedily through personal ambition. If enough people call for her, she might change her position.

The Democratic primary started with the most diverse field in the history of American politics. Any of the women currently under consideration for the vice presidency would enhance the ticket and serve with distinction. But these are not normal times, and it is not alarmist to question whether our democratic form of government could survive another four years of the extinction level event called Trump.

There is one persona in this country large enough to guarantee a victory in November, becoming in the process, the most famous and formidable vice president in American history.

Tito Jackson is owner and CEO of Verdant Medical and a former member of the Boston City Council.