Devin McCourty hears from teammates past and present as part of virtual ‘Boston Uncornered’ event

“Healthy discussion leads to actions, and actions that you have brought to the forefront have resulted in progress,” Belichick said of McCourty. "We want to express our gratitude for everything you represent as a teammate and a person.”

McCourty, who was a guest of honor for the evening, was honored by the likes of Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, and Matthew Slater for his commitment to a myriad of off-field issues.

A steady parade of well-wishers — including present and former teammates — praised Devin McCourty during Tuesday’s virtual fund-raising event for Boston Uncornered.

Belichick called McCourty “the ultimate role model.”

“I’ve learned more from you than you’ve probably ever learned from me,” Brady said of McCourty.

After a quick gibe at Brady’s expense — calling him “that fella who used to play quarterback here” — Kraft said when it came to the team’s recent $1 million commitment to social justice issues, the team’s first $100,000 donation will be made to Boston Uncornered in honor of McCourty.

“We have to work harder and connect better to make this country better than it is,” Kraft said.

Boston Uncornered is a nonprofit group focused on getting current and former gang members off the streets and into school, using financial incentives to help them through high school and college.

