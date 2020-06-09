Instant replay: The best sports on TV Wednesday

Orioles-Red Sox, Sept. 27, 1999

NESN, 6 p.m.

Pedro Martinez strikes out 12 Orioles, earns his 23d win of the season, and sparks an incident when he drills Brady Anderson with a pitch. So, vintage Pedro.

Hawks-Celtics, 1986 Eastern Conference semifinals

NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.

There’s never been a better basketball team than the 1985-86 Celtics, and they may never have played better than they did in this 33-point win over the Hawks in this Game 5 clincher.

Senators-Bruins, Jan. 11, 2011

NESN, 8 p.m.

Let’s just say Patrice Bergeron makes sure a lot of Bruins fans went home without the hats they wore to the game.

