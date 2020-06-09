Kevan Miller is Bruins’ nominee for Masterton Trophy

Kevan Miller won’t play when the Bruins resume their season, but the defenseman’s hard work on the comeback trail earned him an award nomination.
The Boston chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association named Miller its nominee for the 2019-20 Masterton Trophy, given to the player who best demonstrates “qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey."
Miller, 32, hasn’t played since April 4, 2019, because of a twice-broken right kneecap. He first broke it while crashing into the boards that night in Minnesota. He broke it again, more seriously, while training for a return for last spring’s Stanley Cup Final.
Advertisement
He has had at least three surgeries, the most recent in late March.
The ex-Vermont captain missed 43 games in 2018-19 because of several injuries, including a broken hand (October ‘18), a fractured larynx (November ‘18), and a torn oblique (February ‘19).
He does not have a contract with the Bruins for next season.
Other nominees for the Masterton around the NHL include Philadelphia’s Oskar Lindblom, who did not play this season as he fought Ewing sarcoma; Ottawa’s Bobby Ryan, who scored a hat trick in his first home game after dealing with an alcohol problem; Dallas’s Stephen Johns, who missed 22 months because of headaches and returned to play 17 games; and St. Louis’s Jay Bouwmeester, who remains out of action following a cardiac event during a February game.
Also nominated is Florida’s Noel Acciari, the former Bruin who recovered from a broken sternum in last year’s playoffs to score a career-best 20 goals.
Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports