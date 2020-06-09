Kevan Miller is Bruins’ nominee for Masterton Trophy

Kevan Miller won’t play when the Bruins resume their season, but the defenseman’s hard work on the comeback trail earned him an award nomination.

The Boston chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association named Miller its nominee for the 2019-20 Masterton Trophy, given to the player who best demonstrates “qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey."

Miller, 32, hasn’t played since April 4, 2019, because of a twice-broken right kneecap. He first broke it while crashing into the boards that night in Minnesota. He broke it again, more seriously, while training for a return for last spring’s Stanley Cup Final.