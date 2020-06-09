LPGA Tour cancels first major as Evian Championship hounded by travel restrictions

The LPGA Tour is set to resume in Ohio with the Marathon Classic on July 23-26. For now, it has majors scheduled in August, September, October, and December.

The LPGA Tour cited ongoing travel and border restrictions, along with government quarantine requirements for not holding the tournament on Aug. 6-9. It will return to the schedule next year in Evian-les-Bains.

The LPGA Tour lost its first major because of the COVID-19 pandemic when it announced Tuesday the Evian Championship in France has been canceled this year.

“I have been incredibly impressed by the entire team at the Evian Championship. They worked so hard to host this global event despite the obvious challenges,” LPGA commissioner Mike Whan said.

“They know that high-pursed, career-changing events like the Evian are more important than ever, especially in an LPGA year that has been drastically reduced due to COVID-19. I know this was a tough decision for everyone involved, but it’s one that we had to take given the restrictions we faced."

The Evian dates to 1994 when it began as a Ladies European Tour event, and it became part of the LPGA schedule in 2000 when it was the Evian Masters. With one of the higher purses in women's golf, the LPGA designated it as a fifth major in 2013. It was moved from September to July in 2019 for better weather conditions.

In the revised schedule brought on by the pandemic, it was to be the first of three European events, preceding the Ladies Scottish Open and the Women's British Open. Those two events remain on the schedule.

The ANA Inspiration in California, originally scheduled for the first week in April, has been moved to Sept. 10-13. The Women’s PGA Championship outside Philadelphia is scheduled for Oct. 8-11. The US Women’s Open is Dec. 10-13 in Houston, with the season concluding the following week at the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida.

Japanese baseball to open June 19

Japan’s professional baseball season will open June 19 under a plan that excludes fans.

League commissioner Atsushi Saito made the announcement Monday after an online meeting with representatives of the league’s 12 teams.

“I hope we can provide some guidance for sports other than professional baseball,” Saito said. “It is important to operate cautiously according to our guidelines."

The announcement came as the state of emergency was lifted in Tokyo and on the northern island of Hokkaido by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The state of emergency was lifted earlier this month for other parts of the country.

Teams can being practice games June 2.

The season was to have begun March 20 but the start was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Japan has reported about 850 deaths from COVID-19.

“It is with great joy that we have been able to decide on opening the season," Saito added. “But we believe it is from now that we must make thorough preparations without fail, and it remains crucial our efforts move forward cautiously while protecting our players, other people involved and their families."

Japan joins South Korea and Taiwan with leagues that are open and playing largely without fans.

Novak Djokovic weighs skipping US Open

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic is thinking of skipping the US Open — if it is played — and instead returning to competition on clay ahead of the rescheduled French Open.

Speaking to Serbia’s state broadcaster RTS, Djokovic said the restrictions that would be in place for the Grand Slam tournament in New York because of the coronavirus pandemic would be “extreme” and not “sustainable.”

“Most of the players I have talked to were quite negative on whether they would go there,” Djokovic said. “For me currently, as things stand, most probably the season will continue on clay at the beginning of September.”

Like many sports, tennis went on hiatus in March because of the COVID-19 outbreak. All sanctioned tournaments have been scrapped until at least late July. That includes the French Open, which was supposed to end last weekend but was postponed until September, and Wimbledon, which was canceled for the first time since 1945.

The US Tennis Association is expected to make a decision as soon as next week about whether to hold the US Open. Main-draw play is scheduled to begin Aug. 31.

NFL Hall of Fame to reopen

The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, will reopen Wednesday after nearly a three-month closure caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The hall closed on March 16, but permission has been granted by Governor Mike DeWine for museums, science centers, and zoos to open.

A decision about the planned induction ceremonies on Aug. 8, as well as the Hall of Fame game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers, has not been made. The hall also has a special centennial class of inductees this year, some of whom will be enshrined in mid-September, so there is some flexibility.

The game and the induction ceremonies take place in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium adjacent to the museum. Scheduled for induction in August are modern-era players Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, and Troy Polamalu; coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson; and contributors Steve Sabol, Paul Tagliabue, and George Young.

Inside the museum, there will be several health and safety guidelines in place for visitors and workers at the shrine. All employees must wear face coverings and visitors are also encouraged to do so. The hall is making both masks and disposable gloves available. It also will hand out a stylus to anyone wanting one for the interactive displays.

N.C. governor closes stock-car track

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s administration has ordered the closure of a small stock-car track that’s allowed large crowds to gather repeatedly for weekend races, declaring it an “imminent hazard” for COVID-19′s spread.

The order signed by Cooper’s health secretary says Ace Speedway in Alamance County, located 65 miles northwest of Raleigh, is violating the governor’s executive order limiting outside mass assemblies to 25 people.

Media outlets have reported crowds at the speedway exceeding 2,000, including one last Saturday even after the Democratic governor's office wrote a letter stating the speedway's actions were in “open defiance” of the health restrictions. Media reports indicated many attendees at three weekend races since late May sat and stood close to each other, and few wore masks.

The action came after Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson announced Monday he wouldn’t issue a misdemeanor citation to the speedway. He questioned the legality of Cooper’s restrictions and said local tracks elsewhere weren’t being punished for opening. Cooper said he would act if Alamance County officials wouldn’t.

“North Carolinians are making huge sacrifices to protect their families and neighbors. This virus is highly contagious and very dangerous,” Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said in a news release Tuesday. "Bad actors who flagrantly violate public health orders put all of our families and loved ones at risk.”

Disclosure of the legal action came as North Carolina reported another record high of virus-related hospitalizations at 774 as of Tuesday morning. There have now been over 37,150 positive COVID-19 cases in the state since the pandemic began and about 1,030 deaths, according to Department of Health and Human Services data.

The number of tests completed has exceeded 553,700, and DHHS unveiled updated testing guidance that encourages doctors to consider testing of people who have participated in protests and other mass gatherings where virus exposure could have occurred.

The speedway appeared to attempt to bypass the governor’s rules last Saturday by suggesting the gathering was protected by a First Amendment exemption. A placard at the speedway read: “This event is held in peaceful protest of injustice and inequality everywhere.” Demonstrations had occurred in major cities over the past 10 days after the Minnesota police custody death of George Floyd.

NASCAR resumed racing last month at its major tracks, including Charlotte Motor Speedway, without any crowds.

Court rules on end of French season

France’s highest administrative court upheld the decision to cancel the rest of the domestic soccer season amid the coronavirus pandemic and suspended the relegations of Amiens and Toulouse to the second division.

The Conseil d’Etat issued its ruling after Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas and the two demoted clubs took the case to court. Amiens and Toulouse pleaded to have their relegation overturned while Lyon hoped it could get a favorable ruling forcing the league to play the remaining 10 matches of the aborted season.

The league was canceled April 30 with Paris Saint-Germain declared champion, while Lyon finished outside the European places in seventh.

The Conseil d'Etat ruled that there was “no serious doubt as to the legality of the decision" to end the season prematurely. However, it suspended the relegation of Amiens and Toulouse, ordering the French league to rethink the format of the 2020-21 season before June 30.

Amiens and Toulouse have proposed a 22-team league next season. They had argued that their relegation was unjust because there were no statutes in place for such a scenario, and that it was an arbitrary decision considering the standings could have been different if the pandemic had led to the league shutting down earlier.

Meanwhile, the regular seasons in the third and fourth divisions of English soccer have been cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The English Football League says clubs “voted by an overwhelming majority” to end the season and the final standings have been calculated using an unweighted points-per-game basis.

The framework retained promotion, relegation, and the traditional four-team playoffs.

Coventry and Rotherham have been promoted to the second division and Wycombe, Oxford, Portsmouth, and Fleetwood will contest the playoffs.

With cases on rise, Pakistan cricket cancels camp

The Pakistan Cricket Board has canceled a training camp to prepare the national team for a tour of England because of a rising rate of coronavirus infections in Pakistan.

As of Tuesday, Pakistan recorded more than 108,000 COVID-19 cases and 2,172 known deaths. Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned the country that it is not likely to see a peak in infections before August.

The PCB shelved its camp plans Tuesday because it couldn’t guarantee the players would be in a safe space. Instead, the PCB said it was talking with England counterparts about bringing forward the early July arrival in England so the Pakistan squad can benefit from additional practice time. Pakistan hopes to play three tests and three Twenty20s from early August.

The PCB has asked all players not to practice at cricket grounds, and they must adhere to strict social distancing protocols.

Meanwhile, the world cricket’s governing body confirmed interim regulation changes, including a ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball and the approval of COVID-19 replacements in test matches.

The International Cricket Council will also allow home umpires in international series because of restrictions to international travel, and approved an additional unsuccessful DRS review for each team in each innings of a match in all formats because “there may be less-experienced umpires on duty at times.”

The ICC said it was ratifying recommendations previously made by its chief executives’ committee with the aim of “mitigating the risks posed by the COVID-19 virus and protect the safety of players and match officials when cricket resumes.”

If a player applies saliva to the ball, typically in an effort to make it swing more, umpires will initially be lenient toward teams “during an initial period of adjustment,” the ICC said.

Subsequent instances will lead to a team receiving a warning. Repeated use of saliva on the ball will result in a five-run penalty to the batting side.

Whenever saliva is applied to the ball, the umpires will be instructed to clean the ball before play recommences. Sweat can still be used to polish the ball, however.