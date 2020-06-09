MLB players quick to counter with plan for 89-game season

They sent an 89-game plan to the owners that included the expanded playoffs that the owners are seeking, according to an industry source.

Their latest proposal Tuesday night demonstrated they have not given up on their desire to play at least a half-season and to play those games at their full prorated salaries.

Major League Baseball players want to play as much baseball as possible in 2020.

The quick turnaround came just a day after the owners submitted a 76-game plan at which the players would be compensated at 50 percent of their prorated salaries, and then 25 percent more if the playoffs could be completed.

Just as the owners knew the players were not going to accept that, a positive response from the owners here is far from assured. The owners have been just as resolute about not wanting to absorb too much revenue loss in games played before no fans as the players have been about abiding by their March 26 agreement when it comes to receiving 100 percent of their prorated salaries.

The players responded one day earlier than the owners requested.

One reason for the swift response is that the players want to begin spring training as soon as possible in order to get a longer season started. The union proposed beginning the 89-game season July 10 and have it end Oct. 11.

Of note: If the NBA Finals go to seven games, Game 7 is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 12.

The players are on board with an expanded playoff system, with 14 to 16 teams qualifying for postseason play.

A new twist to the offer reflected sensitivity from the players on inequities in both baseball and around the country. The players are asking for $5 million from one of the joint funds they have with the owners and have that money dispersed to help support minor-leaguers, as well as social justice groups.

The players are still OK with committing to broadcast enhancements, such as wiring the players for sound during the regular season and playoffs.

Also in the offer was a slight give-back. Instead of asking for service time for players who were not high risk but just didn’t feel safe playing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the union pulled back. The union is still asking for pay and service time for players deemed high risk.

MLB owners are now going to have to decide if they are going to stick to their position of not wanting to pay players the full amount of their prorated salaries over that many games.

That is unlikely, but the 89-game offer from the players increases the likelihood that the sides can settle on a season of roughly 82 games about half of a normal regular season.

An agreement on a season at or near the halfway point would prevent the trial balloon the owners floated but never officially proposed of an approximately 50-game season. That scenario that was greeted with what amounted to scorn from most players and fans.

That length was chosen because the owners said that roughly 50 games was the maximum length of a regular season they could afford to pay the players at 100 percent. Anything over than that, and the owners were seeking the players to pick up some of the freight of the losses.

The owners offered players 60 percent of their prorated salaries in the initial 82-game offer.

