PGA Tour paying tribute to George Floyd

The PGA Tour is leaving the 8:46 a.m. tee time vacant this week at Colonial as part of a tribute to George Floyd and to support efforts to end racial and social injustice. In a memo to players Tuesday, commissioner Jay Monahan said there would be a moment of silence in each of the four rounds at the Charles Schwab Challenge that will coincide with the 8:46 a.m. tee time. The time reflects how long — 8 minutes, 46 seconds — authorities say Floyd was pinned to the ground under a white Minneapolis police officer’s knee before the handcuffed Black man died. “It has quickly become a universal symbol for the racial injustice faced by the black community,” the memo said. Monahan and Harold Varner III, one of three PGA Tour members of Black heritage, had a 10-minute conversation last week that the tour posted to its website to try to figure out ways golf could do its part. Monahan had written a memo last week to staff and players in which he said while it was difficult to figure out what role he should play, “we shouldn’t be deterred.”

Gary Player settles naming rights suit with son

Hall of Fame golfer Gary Player will get $5 million and the rights to his name and likeness back from a company operated by one of his sons, according to court documents filed in Florida. The 84-year-old golfer and the South Carolina-based Gary Player Group reached a settlement last month as the dispute was being arbitrated, documents filed Friday in Palm Beach County Circuit Court show. The group is operated by Marc Player, one of the golfer’s six children. Gary Player designs golf courses and sells golf equipment, sportswear and wine under “The Black Knight,” his nickname. There are no details on what caused the dispute in the court filings. Gary Player’s attorney, Stuart Singer, declined to give details in a statement, saying only there was a “contractual dispute’’ and that the $5 million was for royalties due the golfer.