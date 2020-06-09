PGA Tour paying tribute to George Floyd

The PGA Tour is leaving the 8:46 a.m. tee time vacant this week at Colonial as part of a tribute to George Floyd and to support efforts to end racial and social injustice. In a memo to players Tuesday, commissioner Jay Monahan said there would be a moment of silence in each of the four rounds at the Charles Schwab Challenge that will coincide with the 8:46 a.m. tee time. The time reflects how long — 8 minutes, 46 seconds — authorities say Floyd was pinned to the ground under a white Minneapolis police officer’s knee before the handcuffed Black man died. “It has quickly become a universal symbol for the racial injustice faced by the black community,” the memo said. Monahan and Harold Varner III, one of three PGA Tour members of Black heritage, had a 10-minute conversation last week that the tour posted to its website to try to figure out ways golf could do its part. Monahan had written a memo last week to staff and players in which he said while it was difficult to figure out what role he should play, “we shouldn’t be deterred.”
Gary Player settles naming rights suit with son
Hall of Fame golfer Gary Player will get $5 million and the rights to his name and likeness back from a company operated by one of his sons, according to court documents filed in Florida. The 84-year-old golfer and the South Carolina-based Gary Player Group reached a settlement last month as the dispute was being arbitrated, documents filed Friday in Palm Beach County Circuit Court show. The group is operated by Marc Player, one of the golfer’s six children. Gary Player designs golf courses and sells golf equipment, sportswear and wine under “The Black Knight,” his nickname. There are no details on what caused the dispute in the court filings. Gary Player’s attorney, Stuart Singer, declined to give details in a statement, saying only there was a “contractual dispute’’ and that the $5 million was for royalties due the golfer.
NHL
Lawrence Pilut leaves Sabres for Russia’s KHL
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Lawrence Pilut is forgoing a chance to continue his NHL career by signing a two-year contract with Russia’s Chelyabinsk Traktor. The signing was announced by the Kontinental Hockey League team Tuesday, and comes after Pilut had difficulty establishing a regular role over the past two years in Buffalo. The Traktor said in a release that Pilut was offered an opportunity to enjoy more playing time in Russia. The Sabres can’t block the signing, because their season officially ended two weeks ago when the NHL approved going ahead with a 24-team expanded playoff format, which eliminated Buffalo … Los Angeles Kings forward Jeff Carter has undergone surgery to repair a core muscle injury. The Kings announced Tuesday that Carter had surgery last week. The veteran Stanley Cup winner is expected to be fully healthy for next season.
NFL
Todd Gurley passes physical
Running back Todd Gurley has passed his physical, clearing the final hurdle for his return to Georgia with the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons said Tuesday that Gurley passed his physical on Monday in Atlanta. Gurley’s $6 million, one-year deal with Atlanta was made official on April 6. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL didn’t allow players to report to their new teams immediately for physicals. Gurley’s physical was notable because he has a history of knee problems, including an injury while a standout for the Georgia Bulldogs. A persistent left knee injury limited his effectiveness late in 2018 with the Los Angeles Rams. He played in 15 games last season.
Colleges
Duke AD has reservations on paying college athletes
Duke athletics director Kevin White is joining his counterpart at rival North Carolina in expressing concerns about “potential complications” with plans to compensate college athletes. The school released White’s statement Tuesday about the NCAA’s move toward allowing athletes to profit for use of their names, images, and likenesses through deals with third parties. White’s concerns include impact on recruiting, risk of “ever-escalating endorsement deals,” and reduced resources for lower-profile programs. White said he and UNC athletics director Bubba Cunningham worry about “potential for abuse,” saying: “These are but a few of the questions for which we have no answers.”