State tourney flashback: Freshman Hayley Rapaglia was in command for Central Catholic softball

June 10, 2019: Hayley Rapaglia admitted she was nervous heading into her start against third-seeded Medford in the Division 1 North softball quarterfinals.

But by the sixth inning, Central Catholic had a commanding lead and Rapaglia trotted out to the mound having just been told by her teammates that she had not surrendered a hit so far. Rapaglia, then a freshman, promptly retired the next three hitters in order, capping off a no-hitter as the 22nd- seeded Raiders blanked the Mustangs, 9-0, to advance to the sectional semifinals.