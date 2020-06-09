State tourney flashback: Freshman Hayley Rapaglia was in command for Central Catholic softball

(In the month of June, the Globe will turn back the clock to a corresponding day from a previous year, highlighting a moment from the spring high school postseason.)
June 10, 2019: Hayley Rapaglia admitted she was nervous heading into her start against third-seeded Medford in the Division 1 North softball quarterfinals.
But by the sixth inning, Central Catholic had a commanding lead and Rapaglia trotted out to the mound having just been told by her teammates that she had not surrendered a hit so far. Rapaglia, then a freshman, promptly retired the next three hitters in order, capping off a no-hitter as the 22nd- seeded Raiders blanked the Mustangs, 9-0, to advance to the sectional semifinals.
“It was single elimination and my teammates prepped me before,” said Rapaglia, a Methuen resident. “That was my day to compete. I got the game ball and we went out to eat to celebrate after.”
A 5-foot-3 righthander, Rapaglia recorded nine strikeouts and two walks, overpowering hitters with her fastball and changeup combination. She had thrown two no-hitters before in AAU, but this was her first in high school..
The victory propelled Central Catholic (13-11) to the D1 North semifinals for the first time since 2016, where they lost to sectional runnerup Acton-Boxborough.