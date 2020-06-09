US Soccer reconsiders policy on national anthem

The board’s discussion took place on a conference call arranged by U.S. Soccer’s new president, Cindy Parlow Cone, who called it after several federation staff members raised the anthem policy in a federation-wide all-hands meeting last week. The prospect of repealing the rule has since gained the backing of the players associations representing the men’s and women’s national teams.

US Soccer’s board of directors met Tuesday to discuss rescinding a policy that requires players and staff members to “stand respectfully” for the national anthem, joining FIFA, the NFL and other sports organizations that are reconsidering their stance on the right of athletes to peacefully protest, even when they are on the field.

It was not clear if US Soccer’s board would reach a decision Tuesday, or delay any vote, or announcement, until its regularly scheduled board meeting Friday.

Objections to the anthem policy are not new. Since its inception in March 2017 after a series of kneeling protests by star midfielder Megan Rapinoe, the rule had long been derided as unclear in its requirements, divisive among fans and unpopular with the players that were its target. But after protests about police violence in more than 600 US cities in recent weeks raised questions about representation, unequal treatment and limits on expression in workplaces across the country — including inside a US Soccer federation still recovering from its own culture crisis — overturning it took on a renewed urgency.

On Monday night, the players associations representing the men’s and women’s national teams, as well as the influential US Soccer Athlete Council, joined the campaign. The lawyer for the men’s team called the policy “an ill-advised and insensitive political statement” and said the players he represents never had any intention of honoring it.

A statement from the women’s team went further, demanding that US Soccer not only repeal the policy and acknowledge it was wrong when it was adopted but also issue “an apology to our black players and supporters.”

US Soccer’s conversations about abandoning the policy, which was most likely unenforceable against the senior national teams, were taking place amid similar backtracking by other leagues.

Last week, Roger Goodell, the commissioner of the NFL, released a video in which he pledged to support the players’ concerns and also their right to peacefully protest — a startling U-turn for a league that paid a multimillion-dollar settlement to settle claims that quarterback Colin Kaepernick was blackballed from the league after kneeling to protest police brutality during the national anthem.

The NBA has had an anthem rule on its books since 1981 that compels coaches, players and trainers “to be present, stand and line up in a dignified posture,” and the players have never pushed to have it changed. But numerous NBA players have taken part in recent protests, and six weeks before games are scheduled to resume it is not clear if there will be a renewed focus on the rule, or challenges to it. But the league appears willing to discuss it. “As has been the case of the last several years, we will work in partnership with the players on important issues like this,” Mike Bass, an NBA spokesman, said Tuesday.



