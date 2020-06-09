With just four picks, Red Sox face an unusual challenge in this draft

After graduating in 2012, Toboni earned a master’s degree in business administration at Notre Dame, but instead of taking a Wall Street job with a lucrative salary, he preferred the sweltering heat as a baseball operations intern and then an area scout in Texas and Louisiana for the Red Sox.

Toboni was a standout basketball player coming out of St. Ignatius High School in San Francisco, and had a chance to play in the Ivy League, but instead he chose to go to Cal-Berkeley and walk on to the baseball team in the fall of 2008. He battled through two hip surgeries while at Cal that stunted much of his college career.

Paul Toboni knows what it means to battle. Part of him embraces it.

“He’s probably the hardest-working guy,” said Oakland A’s shortstop Marcus Semien, who was teammates with Toboni at Cal. “I always admired the way he managed his time. I was always just wondering, when did he sleep?”

Sleepless nights are once again a thing for Toboni. In his first year as Red Sox director of amateur scouting, he has been in charge of their preparations for the major league draft, which begins Wednesday.

The Red Sox have the 17th pick, but there’s a twist to this year’s draft. It has been shortened to five rounds because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The second through fifth rounds are Thursday, and after that, teams can sign undrafted players as free agents, but with a $20,000 cap on each.

It’s worth noting that Semien was a sixth-round pick (in 2011) and finished third in the American League MVP race last season. So there’s a risk that players of his caliber can fall through the cracks in this draft.

“It’s a huge loss,” Toboni said. “The really, really good scouting departments can really find impact after the fifth round. That’s where you kind of make your mark. If you make enough of those picks over the long term, it starts to show up. Like, ‘OK, this scouting department has a really good process.’ ”

The Red Sox also don’t have a second-round pick, which was forfeited as part of the penalty for sign-stealing practices in 2018 that violated MLB’s rules on using electronics. Fred Lynn, Jon Lester, and Dustin Pedroia all were second-round picks.

“You’re talking about [what] I think would be the 52nd pick in the country,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said. “Just given how different draft boards are, you’re usually going to be able to get a player that you’d have in your top 30 at that point in the draft.

"Missing out on a player who you think is one of the 30 best amateur players in the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico is a big deal.”

Many of the Red Sox’ predraft interactions have taken place using Zoom. For the most part, it’s been business as usual, but it does require a bit more mental fortitude.

“My goals stay the same,” Toboni said. “Whether it’s five rounds or 40 rounds. The toughest part for me is making sure our scouts and our staff stay feeling connected and empowered through their jobs.

"I think it’s much easier to do that when you’re scouting every day. But when you’re tasked with logging into an hour-and-a-half Zoom call, that’s where it could become a struggle just from a leadership perspective.”

Since the college and high school seasons were canceled, some of those Zoom calls consisted of going over information gathered on players prior to the shutdown. Much of that dates back to last summer.

In the case of high school players, it’s not that much of an adjustment because of the competition level, Toboni noted. When high schoolers are playing for their travel teams during the summer, they are competing against the best of the best across the country. Their high school seasons, though, are against lesser competition, which can make it more difficult to evaluate.

After their first-round pick, the Sox have the 89th selection in the third round, the 118th pick in the fourth, and the 148th in the fifth round. The Red Sox have $5,129,900 of bonus pool money to spend, with a maximum of $3,609,700 for their first-round selection.

Some mock drafts have pinned Oregon high school righthander Mick Abel as a potential option for the Sox at 17. But, as MLB.com’s Jim Callis noted, taking a high school arm in the first round is a big risk, and teams have sometimes shied away from them in the first round, particularly righties. So much has to go right for them to make the big leagues, and injuries always loom large.

Teams know that many of the high school arms — which a lot of times are considered projects — will be available after the first round.

Bloom and the Sox take more of a case-by-case approach to this.

“I think it’s really about trying to assess everything,” Bloom said. “You come up with how you value a player. The risk is part of that, certainly, but so is the upside and the ability the player has.”

Keith Law of The Athletic has University of Miami righthander Chris McMahon going in the first round to the Sox. Law calls him one of the safer bets in the draft, with mid-rotation potential.

Risk aversion might play a part in the draft for many teams, taking the safer pick as the best way to counter having just five rounds. But Toboni and Bloom both said the Sox won’t operate like that.

“Our approach doesn’t change,” Toboni said. “What does change is probably the behaviors of other teams and them changing their strategies, for whatever reason. But also, the behavior of players. In the fifth round, if you look in the past five years or whatever, you probably see a very small percentage of college players taking discounts in the fifth round.

“Well, this year, I would guess, there will be a lot of kids taking significant discounts because they’re going to be facing the slot value of $300,000 or signing for $20,000 in free agency. My guess is a lot of them would be willing to sign somewhere in between.”

Said Bloom: “Your job is to bring the most value into the organization on those two days as we possibly can.”

The Sox’ last first-rounder to make an impact at the big league level was Andrew Benintendi, whom they took seventh overall in 2015 out of the University of Arkansas. Michael Chavis, who was drafted 26th overall out of high school in 2014, made his debut last season and filled in nicely in the absence of Mitch Moreland.

The Red Sox’ first-round selections after Benintendi — Jay Groome (2016), Tanner Houck (2017), and Triston Casas (2018) — are still navigating their way through the minors. They did not have a first-round pick in 2019 because of a luxury-tax penalty.

Both Bloom and Toboni reject the idea of drafting out of necessity. Unlike the NBA, NHL, or NFL, baseball has a minor league system players must navigate before a team reaps the benefits — or not — of that pick. Sometimes it can take four or more years.

So the Sox have their work cut out for them as they try to rebuild a farm system in a limited draft.

Then, Toboni faces another task.

“I think guys like Paul will have a good eye for people that don’t get drafted this year,” Semien said.

