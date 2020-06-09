Your guide to the 2020 MLB draft

The 2020 Major League Baseball draft will be held Wednesday and Thursday. Here’s a look.

▪ First-round order: 1. Tigers; 2. Orioles; 3. Marlins; 4. Royals; 5. Blue Jays; 6. Mariners; 7. Pirates; 8. Padres; 9. Rockies; 10. Angels; 11. White Sox; 12. Reds; 13. Giants; 14. Rangers; 15. Phillies; 16. Cubs; 17. Red Sox; 18. Diamondbacks; 19. Mets; 20. Brewers; 21. Cardinals; 22. Nationals; 23. Indians; 24. Rays; 25. Braves; 26. Athletics; 27. Twins; 28. Yankees; 29. Dodgers.

▪ Of note: The Astros were stripped of their first- and second-round picks following MLB’s investigation into illegal sign-stealing by them in 2017-18 … A competitive-balance round will follow the first round on Day 1; the Orioles, Pirates, Royals, Diamondbacks, Padres, Rockies, Indians, and Rays hold those eight selections … There will be 160 picks overall; normally the draft is 40 rounds, but it was shortened to five because of the coronavirus pandemic.

▪ Red Sox selections: First round, No. 17; third round, No. 89; fourth round, No. 118; fifth round, No. 148. Their second-round pick was forfeited as part of the penalty for sign-stealing infractions in 2018.

Advertisement

Prospects to watch

▪ Spencer Torkelson, 1B, Arizona State: According to MLB.com, Torkelson is possibly the best hitter coming out of the draft since Mark Teixeira in 2001.

▪ Asa Lacy, LHP, Texas A&M: Possibly the best all-around pitcher in the draft, according to Baseball America.

▪ Austin Martin, 3B-OF, Vanderbilt: Carries a big bat, but his defense is still a question mark.

▪ Emerson Hancock, RHP, Georgia: Baseball America calls him the most polished pitcher in the draft, with a four-pitch mix: fastball, slider, changeup, and curveball.

Advertisement

▪ Zac Veen, OF, Spruce Creek HS (Port Orange, Fla.): His 6-foot-5-inch, 200-pound frame has the presence of a true major leaguer down the road. He has power and can add more once he fills out.

▪ Nick Gonzales, SS-2B, New Mexico State: Small frame, but he can swing it. Hit .399 in his three college seasons.

▪ Max Meyer, RHP, Minnesota: Stands just 6 feet, but is athletic enough to remain a starter, according to reports, and is said to have the best slider in the draft.

▪ Austin Hendrick, OF, West Allegheny HS (Imperial, Pa.): A player with a ton of tools, including a strong arm from the outfield. He’s the top high school hitter in the draft.

▪ Robert Hassell, OF, Independence HS (Thompson Station, Tenn.): MLB Pipeline calls Hassell the best pure hitter in the draft, with excellent hand-eye coordination

▪ Reid Detmers, LHP, Louisville: Throws just 89-92 m.p.h., but has an above-average curveball with 12-6 action. Baseball America called him the second-best lefthander in the draft.





Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack