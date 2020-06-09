fb-pixel

Your guide to the 2020 MLB draft

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated June 9, 2020, an hour ago
Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson is one of the top prospects in the draft.
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The 2020 Major League Baseball draft will be held Wednesday and Thursday. Here’s a look.

Round 1: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. (MLB Network, ESPN).

Rounds 2-5: Thursday, 5 p.m. (MLB Network, ESPN2).

First-round order: 1. Tigers; 2. Orioles; 3. Marlins; 4. Royals; 5. Blue Jays; 6. Mariners; 7. Pirates; 8. Padres; 9. Rockies; 10. Angels; 11. White Sox; 12. Reds; 13. Giants; 14. Rangers; 15. Phillies; 16. Cubs; 17. Red Sox; 18. Diamondbacks; 19. Mets; 20. Brewers; 21. Cardinals; 22. Nationals; 23. Indians; 24. Rays; 25. Braves; 26. Athletics; 27. Twins; 28. Yankees; 29. Dodgers.

Of note: The Astros were stripped of their first- and second-round picks following MLB’s investigation into illegal sign-stealing by them in 2017-18 … A competitive-balance round will follow the first round on Day 1; the Orioles, Pirates, Royals, Diamondbacks, Padres, Rockies, Indians, and Rays hold those eight selections … There will be 160 picks overall; normally the draft is 40 rounds, but it was shortened to five because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Red Sox selections: First round, No. 17; third round, No. 89; fourth round, No. 118; fifth round, No. 148. Their second-round pick was forfeited as part of the penalty for sign-stealing infractions in 2018.

Prospects to watch

Spencer Torkelson, 1B, Arizona State: According to MLB.com, Torkelson is possibly the best hitter coming out of the draft since Mark Teixeira in 2001.

Asa Lacy, LHP, Texas A&M: Possibly the best all-around pitcher in the draft, according to Baseball America.

Austin Martin, 3B-OF, Vanderbilt: Carries a big bat, but his defense is still a question mark.

Emerson Hancock, RHP, Georgia: Baseball America calls him the most polished pitcher in the draft, with a four-pitch mix: fastball, slider, changeup, and curveball.

Zac Veen, OF, Spruce Creek HS (Port Orange, Fla.): His 6-foot-5-inch, 200-pound frame has the presence of a true major leaguer down the road. He has power and can add more once he fills out.

Nick Gonzales, SS-2B, New Mexico State: Small frame, but he can swing it. Hit .399 in his three college seasons.

Max Meyer, RHP, Minnesota: Stands just 6 feet, but is athletic enough to remain a starter, according to reports, and is said to have the best slider in the draft.

Austin Hendrick, OF, West Allegheny HS (Imperial, Pa.): A player with a ton of tools, including a strong arm from the outfield. He’s the top high school hitter in the draft.

Robert Hassell, OF, Independence HS (Thompson Station, Tenn.): MLB Pipeline calls Hassell the best pure hitter in the draft, with excellent hand-eye coordination

Reid Detmers, LHP, Louisville: Throws just 89-92 m.p.h., but has an above-average curveball with 12-6 action. Baseball America called him the second-best lefthander in the draft.


Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack