‘Cops’ was TV at its worst. Its cancellation is long overdue

The reality-styled show, originally on Fox and most recently on Paramount Network, has been responsible for some of the cheapest TV during its 31-year run — and I’m not talking in terms of money. Featuring camera crews accompanying police officers on duty, it has been an ugly, morally abhorrent, and racially skewed cultural low, even more socially corrosive than those reality shows that worship fame and money. Along with knockoffs such as A&E’s also recently canceled “Live PD,” “Cops” has fed shamelessly on the misfortunes of people of color and the poor, simultaneously glorifying law enforcement and dehumanizing the suspects they go after.

Obviously, the sudden cancellation was triggered by the protests over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25. “Cops” has long been accused of serving as both free PR and a recruitment tool for law enforcement, as the mostly white officers deal with unruly, drug-addled, terrified, and confused people. And it has always represented the worst of the tabloid media, as cameras jump all over people who are being filmed before they’ve seen their day in court. But now, after so many have witnessed the Floyd footage and said “No more,” Paramount seems to be admitting that those “Cops” confrontations have no place on TV. It can no longer pretend that those segments that make it to air aren’t intensely offensive or that they haven’t been highly curated to favor the police.

I’ve never understood how the unscripted pursuit and arrest — often violent and, particularly when child custody is involved, heartbreaking — of citizens could be considered a satisfying half-hour of TV entertainment. But I have felt this even more acutely in recent years, as videotaped events have repeatedly put the lie to official police versions of them. Compare a bystander video of a difficult arrest of a Black person to one on “Cops” and you can easily spot the difference. Perhaps Paramount’s shift offers more proof that the current protests represent a truly pivotal moment in America’s racial self-awareness, since none of the earlier bystander videos of the past six years, beginning with the death of Eric Garner, have had any impact on the presence of “Cops” on TV.

As recently as two weeks ago, Paramount Network was planning to begin a new season this week.





