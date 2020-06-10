Rhode Island’s Trinity Rep and Gamm Theatre postpone fall seasons

Two important Rhode Island theaters announced Wednesday that they will push back the starts of their previously scheduled seasons from September to January due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Providence’s Trinity Repertory Company, a major regional theater, and the Warwick-based Gamm Theatre took the steps amid continuing concerns about outbreaks of the coronavirus within the confined spaces of theaters should they reopen.

Citing “the health and safety of our artists, patrons, and staff,’’ Trinity Rep said it will delay the start of its subscription season, although at least for the time being the theater has not postponed its popular annual November-December production of “A Christmas Carol,’’ a reliable money-maker. However, the release noted that “if public health necessitates further changes to the schedule, those adjustments will be made as more information is known.’’