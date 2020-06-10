Turning 40: 1980 at the movies

The record-breaking box-office success of “Jaws” (1975) announced that the heyday of the New Hollywood — daring, challenging, unconventional — was over. The record-shattering box-office success of the first “Star Wars” movie (1977) really announced it. But even post-heyday the New Hollywood kept waging its insurgent battle. “Apocalypse Now” came out in 1979.

Some years ending in zero mark a beginning not just chronologically but thematically or conceptually. So it was with 1980 at the movies.

Francis Ford Coppola’s Vietnam War epic proved to be the New Hollywood’s Götterdämmerung — and not just because of that “Ride of the Valkyries” helicopter attack. It lost the best picture Oscar to “Kramer vs. Kramer.” A year later, “Ordinary People” beat "Raging Bull” for the 1980 best picture. Maybe the Academy knew what it was doing. In a bout between Mary Tyler Moore’s ice-queen mother and Robert De Niro’s middleweight champ, Jake LaMotta, the smart money would be on Moore. Either way, the message was clear: It was in with the Old and out with the New.

Tommy Lee Jones and Sissy Spacek in "Coal Miner's Daughter." Archive Photos/Getty Images





The other leading-role winner that year was also an excellent choice and in a biopic: Sissy Spacek, playing country singer Loretta Lynn, in “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” The charm and seeming effortlessness of her performance make it easy to overlook just how expert it is. Like De Niro, Spacek had a New Hollywood resume, having made memorable pictures with Terrence Malick (“Badlands,” 1973), Brian De Palma (“Carrie,” 1975), and Robert Altman (“3 Women,” 1976).

"The Shining."

“Carrie” can be seen as a foreshadowing of the new decade’s fondness for slash-and-bleed horror. An eighth-billed Tom Hanks made his movie debut, in “He Knows You’re Alone.” The “Friday the 13th” franchise kicked off in 1980, though Jason wouldn’t don his signature goalie mask until “Part III,” in 1982. The genre saw a more momentous entry with Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining.” It’s a movie that’s aged very well, with its unique blend of terror and humor (“Here’s Johnny!”). Yes, Jack Nicholson has given richer, more nuanced performances. But has over-the-top Jack-ness ever achieved such right-on-target Jack-ness?

Jeff Bridges (left), Isabelle Huppert, and Kris Kristofferson in "Heaven's Gate." Criterion Collection

The big Hollywood horror story wasn’t a horror movie, unless you were an accountant. The commercial and critical success of Michael Cimino’s “The Deer Hunter” (1978) had gotten him a blank check from United Artists to make “Heaven’s Gate.” That epic western has a great cast: Kris Kristofferson, Jeff Bridges, Isabelle Huppert, John Hurt, Christopher Walken — even Joseph Cotten (!) and Ronnie Hawkins (!!). It looks fabulous (thank you, Vilmos Zsigmond). It also goes on forever and went so far over budget that neither UA nor Cimino’s career ever really recovered. At least it inspired one of the classic Hollywood dollars-and-cents tell-alls, Steven Bach’s “Final Cut.”

Seven of the 10 biggest-grossing films were comedies — maybe eight, since it’s hard to sit through “The Blue Lagoon” and keep a straight face. “The Blues Brothers” began the mini-genre of big-screen comedies inspired by “Saturday Night Live” skits. It was kin to “Animal House” (1978), thanks to John Belushi and John Landis, who directed both. “Caddyshack” (not in the top 10, though beloved among golfers ever since) came closer to the spirit of Delta Tau Chi derangement.

Jane Fonda, left, Lily Tomlin, center, and Dolly Parton in "9 to 5." Michael Ochs Archives

“Airplane!” reached back to 1957 for its inspiration, antically remaking a lackluster action movie, “Zero Hour!” Surely, the only thing the two versions have in common is that exclamation mark (and don’t call me Shirley). A very appealing Dolly Parton made her film debut in “9 to 5.” How come her costars, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, haven’t had her on an episode of “Grace and Frankie”? A different sort of feminist comedy, “Private Benjamin,” not only made Goldie Hawn a major star. It was the first all-volunteer Army comedy, beating “Stripes,” with Bill Murray, by a year.

“Any Which Way You Can,” with Clint Eastwood, and “Smokey and the Bandit II,” with Burt Reynolds, were sequels featuring the two biggest male stars of the day. “Stir Crazy” was a kind of sequel, since it reunited Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder from “Silver Streak” (1976). This time they were in prison instead of on a train. Considering how bad Amtrak was back then, there wasn’t much difference.

Richard Pryor being interviewed by Barbara Walters in 1980 after his return from hospitalization for severe burns. AP Laserphoto

The single biggest bit of film news was Pryor’s setting himself on fire while free-basing cocaine. He nearly died, which would have made an already bad year for film mortality that much worse. Alfred Hitchcock died, as did Peter Sellers and Steve McQueen.

Three great filmmakers returned to the screen after a prolonged absence: Akira Kurosawa, with “Kagemusha”; Jean-Luc Godard, with “Every Man for Himself”; and Samuel Fuller, with his World War II drama “The Big Red One.” Second-billed in that one was Mark Hamill, who had another movie come out in 1980, too.

Mark Hamill (left) as Luke Skywalker, and Yoda, as Yoda, in "Star Wars: Episode V -- The Empire Strikes Back." LUCASFILM LTD

“The Empire Strikes Back” — all right, if Lucasfilm insists, “Star Wars: Episode V” — was the year’s biggest grosser, earning more than twice as much as the runner-up, “9 to 5.” It introduced Yoda, Lando Calrissian, and all-terrain walkers (you know, those dinosaur-like Imperial fighting vehicles). It also has the single best line in the entire series — and maybe the shortest great line in Hollywood history. When Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia tells Harrison Ford’s Han Solo, “I love you,” he replies, “I know.” It was a Ford ad lib. Come on, Academy, isn’t a lifetime achievement Oscar overdue?





