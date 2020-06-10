Here’s what’s really happening in the job market — and why more aid is needed

The confusion over the data threatens to create a distorted view of the coronavirus-battered economy and deny millions of laid-off workers financial aid just when they’ll need it most.

The job market is in such pandemic-induced turmoil that the government is struggling to keep track of how many people are out of work.

Last Friday, the Labor Department said the number of unemployed Americans fell by 2.1 million in May to 21 million. But a day earlier, the Labor Department said 30 million people collected jobless pay during the week ended May 16, the same period used to produce Friday’s unemployment report.

Advertisement

The math is easy: 9 million more unemployment checks were sent out than there were unemployed people. The explanation for the discrepancy is complicated, so hang in there.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’s “Employment Situation Summary” published on Friday was expected to show more big job losses, largely because unemployment claims remained at astronomical levels in May. Instead, employers added 2.5 million positions. The jobless rate fell to 13.3 percent from 14.7 percent.

Economists said the news was a welcome respite after the painful shutdown of much of the economy, but cautioned unemployment would remain painfully high through next year.

Moreover, they pointed to BLS’s admission that the pandemic was complicating work on the two monthly surveys — one of households, the other of employers — used to produce the report.

The response rates to the surveys were depressed — particularly the household survey, where responses were down nearly 15 percentage points — in part because call centers are closed and interviews that had been done in person were now being done remotely. That could affect the complicated formulas that BLS uses to calculate the unemployment rate.

Advertisement

BLS also said a large number of workers who should have been marked as on temporary layoff and thus unemployed were instead counted as employed but absent. It is still investigating the cause of the misclassification, but it’s safe to assume that there is confusion among survey participants about whether they’ve lost their job or will be recalled soon.

BLS estimated that if these workers had been correctly categorized, the jobless rate would have been more than 16 percent.

That glitch, involving nearly 5 million workers, is one reason why just one day after saying 30 million people were receiving jobless pay, BLS put the number of unemployed people at 21 million.

Another factor: BLS gets jobless claims data from the states, and the numbers represent actual filings rather than figures based on extrapolating survey results. So there will always be a difference between how many people file claims for a given period and the number of people considered unemployed.

“I am highly skeptical of the report on Friday,” said Greg Sullivan, director of research at the Pioneer Institute in Boston, who flagged the mismatch to me. “Checks out of the door — that’s tangible to count compared with a survey.”

Yet another significant issue: The ranks of the unemployed have been swelled by nearly 11 million gig workers, independent contractors, and self-employed people who became eligible for benefits for the first time under the new federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. The BLS survey may not be accurately accounting for these new recipients.

Advertisement

Finally, many states have been inundated by the tsunami of claims, the novelty of classifying those eligible under the PUA program, and a wave of fraudulent claims, reportedly originating in Nigeria, using previously hacked Social Security numbers and other stolen personal data.

“We’re seeing more state errors in reporting than I’ve ever seen in the past 13 years,” said Indivar Dutta-Gupta, coexecutive director of the Center on Poverty and Inequality at Georgetown Law. “We may be seeing some claims counted twice or for the wrong week.”

But investors brushed aside these red flags, pushing the stock market up more than 3 percent last Friday. They read the increase in employer payrolls as evidence that the job market was starting to recover as states lifted pandemic restrictions and businesses brought back workers.

President Trump said the economy was poised for explosive growth: "This is a rocket ship.” And GOP congressional leaders used the report as ammunition in their argument that another broad stimulus package isn’t needed.

Many Republicans are opposed to what Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell called “left-wing policies” contained in the $3 trillion HEROES Act, which the Democratic-controlled House passed in May but has stalled in the GOP-controlled Senate. They include a second round of stimulus checks, extending the extra $600 a week in jobless benefits from July through January, and $175 billion in assistance to struggling renters and homeowners.

There is indeed a problem with that additional $600 a week because some people with lower-wage jobs can make more money remaining on unemployment than going back to work. The government and states need to peg that benefit to income.

Advertisement

But here’s why the GOP’s reaction is misguided overall: Such emergency measures will be sorely needed during the latter half of the year because even if the job market has hit bottom, the climb out of the coronavirus crater will be a slow one.

"We expect a grudging recovery, with GDP growing 4.6 percent next year, not surpassing the previous peak until mid-2022, and the economy not regaining full employment until late 2024,” Joel Prakken, chief US economist at IHS Markit, wrote in a recent report.

He sees unemployment averaging 14.8 percent this year and 13.2 percent in 2021. Reflect on those numbers for a moment. The peak jobless rate caused by the Great Recession was 10 percent.

Georgetown’s Dutta-Gupta, who was a lead unemployment insurance staffer on the House Ways and Means Committee during and after the financial crisis from 2007 to 2009, said it would be a mistake to return jobless benefits to standard levels when the economy remains under intense pressure.

“Supercharged unemployment benefits are a major reason why jobs are coming back. They have maintained spending for households who faced large income losses,” he said.

I know: I am focusing on the worst-case scenario. What if we get back to normal much faster than those gloomy economists are forecasting? Won’t the jobless rate drop, eliminating the need for trillions of dollars more in government rescue money?

Advertisement

Well, consider this from Jason Furman, a professor at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government who was chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers during Barack Obama’s second term.

He points out that some 14.5 million people were on temporary layoff in May. Even if they all went back to work today, Furman said, unemployment would be 7.1 percent.

“These data suggest the temporary labor market problems are very deep and that even if individuals on temporary layoff returned to work very quickly, the United States would still have a recessionary level of unemployment for some time to come,” he wrote in a piece for the Peterson Institute for International Economics with William Powell III, a research associate the Kennedy School.

Let’s hope for the best. But remember even a best-case scenario could mean more than 11 million people still out of work and scraping to get by.

The federal government’s enhanced jobless benefits aren’t perfect, but ending them soon would be a mistake.

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.