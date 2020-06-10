George Floyd’s brother to testify before House panel on policing

Floyd is one of a dozen witnesses scheduled to testify at a Judiciary hearing on policing practices and law enforcement accountability.

“Everybody loved George,” Philonise Floyd said during a memorial service for his brother last week in Minneapolis. “Everybody wants justice for George. We want justice for George. He’s going to get it.”

The brother of George Floyd, the African-American man whose death in Minneapolis police custody set off two weeks of protests and inspired renewed demands for reform, will testify before the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday -- a day after Floyd’s burial -- as lawmakers consider legislation to change policing practices in the U.S.

Advertisement

“There are now protests taking place in every state as people take a stand against police brutality and racism,” committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler of New York said when he announced the hearing. “People are rightfully upset, they are frustrated, and they want to be heard. They want real change, not meaningless words.”

The House is considering a broad slate of proposals that could make it easier to prosecute and sue officers, ban federal officers from using chokeholds, create a national registry for police violations, and require police departments that get federal funds to conduct bias training and use de-escalation tactics.

“Black communities have sadly been marching for over 100 years against police abuse,” Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Karen Bass, a California Democrat, said when Democrats proposed the plan on Monday.

“It is the cellphone camera that has exposed the continuation of violence directed at African Americans by the police and exposed the reality that the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness is not guaranteed to all African Americans at all times,” Bass said.

A mobile phone camera captured the final moments of George Floyd’s life while being held on the ground in police custody on May 25. Officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder after the video showed him pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck despite Floyd’s pleas that he couldn’t breathe. Three other officers involved in the episode have been charged with aiding and abetting in the death.

Advertisement

In the Senate, Republicans are studying proposals to improve police practices in response to the massive demonstrations over Floyd’s killing, including racial bias training, increased use of body cameras and finally enacting the first federal anti-lynching law.

The task force that will write the GOP proposal will be led by Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, the only black member of the Senate’s majority party. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Jared Kushner, a presidential adviser and Donald Trump’s son in law, met with Scott Tuesday on Capitol Hill.

A Return to Houston

House Republicans may unveil their own proposal by Friday in an effort led by Jim Jordan of Ohio, the top GOP member of the Judiciary Committee.

Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, said Democrats are open to looking at Jordan’s ideas and voting on them in committee next week as part of the consideration of the Justice in Policing Act.

On Tuesday, a funeral service was held for Floyd in his hometown of Houston. He was later buried next to his mother.



