Major project near Assembly Square is moving forward, with more lab space

It’s a sign of the continued strength of the region’s life science market, despite the widespread recession sparked by the coronavirus crisis, as well as the spread of life science companies beyond Kendall Square in Cambridge. BioMed, a veteran Kendall developer, is acquiring the nine-acre XMBLY complex from Cresset Partners and Novaya Real Estate Partners, said Sal Zinno, vice president of development. It aims to start work on the 1.6 million-square-foot project by late next year. He noted the booming area around Assembly Square, and its easy access to suburban workers, downtown Boston, and Kendall ― just two miles away.

The Somerville Planning Board is scheduled to hold a virtual public hearing Thursday on BioMed Realty’s plans to add 100,000 square feet to a complex known as XMBLY, and swap out 167 apartments previously planned for more office and lab space.

Many big real estate projects are in a a holding pattern now, but plans for a major life science lab complex near Assembly Row in Somerville are pushing ahead.

“We watched the Partners building go up (from our office in Kendall Square),” Zinno said. “It’s close. And now we have the opportunity to do something there ourselves.”

Advertisement

Since Partners Healthcare moved many of its Boston-area office workers to a new building at Assembly Row in 2016, the area has become increasingly popular as an office destination. Shoe and apparel maker Puma is building its North American headquarters there, and several other office and lab projects are in the works, including a 500,000-square-foot office and research building up the street at 74 Middlesex Ave., which Somerville’s Planning Board will also consider on Thursday.

Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone has been pushing for commercial and office development, especially at Assembly Square and nearby Union Square, in part to boost the city’s employment and property tax base.

Advertisement

“We are excited to see one of the world’s leading life science developers seeking to make significant commitments to our city,” Curatone said in a statement. “BioMed Realty’s vision for building commercial lab and office space in Assembly Square will add significant momentum to our growing innovation ecosystem.”

And despite the overall economic downturn, demand remains strong for lab and life-science space in and around Boston, Zinno said. So strong, in fact, that BioMed decided to reconfigure the project, eliminating one apartment building to make room for more office space. Zinno said he’s heard the theories that workers won’t return to offices en masse after the coronavirus crisis is over, but he’s not convinced, at least not when it comes to sites like the one at Assembly Square.

“I think a lot of this is very temporary,” he said. “You look at where we are in this project right now. If we’re fortunate, [we’ll] break ground at the end of 2021. It’ll be a different world when this opens.

Tim Logan can be reached at timothy.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.