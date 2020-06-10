Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through June 2) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.
A bald eagle nest with chicks was confirmed in Barnstable, representing the first successful nest for this species confirmed on Cape Cod since 1905.
A king rail was at Bell’s Neck Conservation Area in West Harwich, where other sightings included a least bittern, an American coot, and a glossy ibis.
Birds at Race Point included a Sandwich tern, 3 Caspian terns, a little gull, 2 Arctic terns, a black tern, 2 black-legged kittiwakes, a parasitic jaeger, and 6 Manx shearwaters.
Other reports around the Cape included up to two continuing chuck-will’s-widow; 2 blue-winged warblers at Camp Edwards and 3 more in Mashpee; a seaside sparrow at Sandy Neck in Barnstable; 2 yellow-crowned night-herons in Barnstable Harbor; a continuing hooded warbler and 2 white-eyed vireos in West Barnstable; and a white-crowned sparrow in Wellfleet.
Advertisement
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.