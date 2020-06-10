Get a Zipcar faster, and then have ice cream brought to your car window

Regional road trips are expected to be a popular and safe way to vacation this summer. But what if you don’t own a car? Car-sharing network Zipcar is introducing Instant Access to the Boston area, allowing new members to join and access Zipcar’s fleet of vehicles within minutes with only a selfie and a valid driver’s license. Each eligible member will be reviewed and, if approved, can instantly access Zipcar vehicles across the United States via a smartphone. Considered an essential service during the coronavirus pandemic, Zipcar has also adjusted its offerings to meet the need for affordable, on-demand access to a vehicle during the crisis. With that in mind, Dedicated Zipcar offers exclusive use of the same vehicle for five or seven days a week, and a Stay Local Plan which offers up to 50 percent reduced hourly rates plus a fee for mileage as a cost-efficient option for short-distance local trips. www.zipcar.com

The Wright Scoop’s carhop-uniformed servers will bring your order of farmstead ice cream scoops straight to your car. Handout

CARHOP ICE CREAM

Advertisement

Adapting to the current COVID-19 environment has some local shops returning to business models of yesteryear. (Hello drive-in movie theaters!) In Rhode Island’s Blackstone Valley, traditional ice cream stands have adapted to carhop style operations for the summer. Located on the same farm where their milk and cream come from, The Wright Scoop’s carhop-uniformed servers will bring your order of farmstead ice cream scoops straight to your car. Choose from a changing selection of flavors, toppings, classic sundaes, and weekly specials to enjoy in your car or take to go. 401-767-3014, www.thewrightscoopri.com

. Handout

THERE:

PARMA’S CULTURAL ROLE EXTENDS THRU 2021

Poor Parma! The city in Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region, designated as the Italian Capital of Culture in 2020, has suspended most of the planned exhibitions, concerts, workshops, and panels designed to celebrate Parma’s culture and identity. The good news? The Italian government recently announced it will extend Parma’s designation as the Italian Capital of Culture through 2021, meaning visitors will have another year to plan a visit to the city famed for its Parma ham and Parmesan cheese, and historic buildings such as Teatro Regio, a 19th-century opera house, and the Parma Cathedral, where a fresco by Correggio adorns the cupola. Until then, the Municipal Theatre of Regio Parma is offering an immersive 360-degree look at the annual Verdi Festival. Through panoramic audio and video recording techniques, at-home viewers will feel like they are sitting in the center of the stage for past performances of “Stifellio,” “Aida,” “I Masnadieri,” and more. www.teatroregioparma.it/en/spettacolo/festival-verdi-immersive-360_copia

Advertisement

The Roundtree, Amagansett. Handout

HAMPTONS LUXURY ESCAPE DEBUTS

Those looking for a luxury retreat may want to consider The Roundtree, Amagansett, a newly opened, year-round boutique hotel in the Hamptons, on the eastern end of Long Island, New York. Set on two-acres of land, steps away from the village of Amagansett and the white-sand shores of the Atlantic, the property’s renovated 15-rooms and suites are housed within one- two- and three-bedroom private cottages and barn. Complimentary amenities include continental breakfast; minibar stocked with favorite snacks and beverages; full-size Grown Alchemist bath products; Frette linens; Matouk towels; beach passes; evening s’mores at the fire pit; morning yoga; and more. The Summer Sojourn package, for guests staying five nights or more, includes 15 percent off the nightly rate, and additional complimentary amenities including laundry service, grocery shopping, food pickup at local restaurants, and the comforts of home such as Netflix streaming. Summer rates from $595. 631-267-3133, www.theroundtreehotels.com.

Advertisement

Raw Elements Sunscreen. Handout

EVERYWHERE:

REEF SAFE SUNSCREENS

Former ocean beach lifeguard Brian Guadagno’s desire to create a sunscreen that replaces harsh chemicals with all-natural ingredients started on his kitchen table and culminated in a new company, Raw Elements Sunscreen. Not only are the company’s toxic-free products designed to protect your skin — with biologically active antioxidants, vitamins and minerals — they also aim to raise awareness for the decline of the world’s fragile coral reefs. Product offerings include tinted and non-tinted SPF sunscreen in tubes, tins and pumps, as well as lip shimmer and protection, and lotions specifically for kids. Reef safe; biodegradable; never runs or stings eyes. Individual items and combo packs available. $5-$43. www.rawelementsusa.com.

PEEL, STICK, AND SLEEP PATCHES

The stress of traveling (and nowadays, not traveling) affects your ability to get a good night’s rest. The sleep-assist company Klova has developed a nature-inspired Zpatch to ease you into slumber. Engineered for optimal absorption throughout the night, each patch contains 10 sleep-assisting ingredients, including melatonin, hops, valerian, L-theanine, magnesium, gaba, and more. Safe for skin and dermatologist approved, the patch can be worn anywhere on the body. When you’re ready for serious travel, the lightweight easy-to-pack patches can be helpful for battling the negative effects of jetlag. For adults 18 and older. Four-week supply (28 patches) $30.99.

NECEE REGIS

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.