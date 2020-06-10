The mask that smiles for you

Tyler Glaiel, a native of Westfield, built an electronic mask that responds to the wearer’s voice — and smiles on command. A video of Glaiel sporting his creation, posted on May 25, has racked up more than 1.7 million views on Twitter (@tylerglaiel).

Incorporating 16 LED lights, a 9-volt battery, and a microphone, his invention loosely simulates the shape and movements of a mouth against the solid black cloth of a mask. When the wearer makes a popping sound, an electronic smile appears for two seconds.

Glaiel said he was inspired by the difficulties normal masks pose for communication and connection between wearers. “You lose all facial expressions from people,” he said. “So it can be hard to understand what people are saying without visual cues.”