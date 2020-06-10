Obviously, we were far from alone and grateful we were merely inconvenienced, but this pesky pandemic was surely wreaking havoc on our months-in-the-making travel intentions.

The Stanley Hotel, one of those spots that instantly brings to mind Jack Nicholson and “Redrum,” politely declined to honor the reservation we had made months earlier. It’s the gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park, and since visitors weren’t welcome there either, it was just as well the hotel got in touch and invited us to stop by another time.

South Carolina, with a quick stop in Baltimore en route, was an early cut. So, too, clearly, was Nashville.

A long-planned adjustment to work schedules — it’s high time we cut back a bit, we reason — left us with a couple of months to do as we pleased starting in early May.

Spending several weeks with the two-thirds of our kids who have settled in Colorado was the end game, and we planned to have some fun getting there, visiting with friends and family along the way, thus the circuitous route to include stops in Maryland, on Dataw Island near Charleston, S.C., and on up to Nashville.

Here comes COVID-19 to make a mess of the mission.

So we counterattacked.

After weeks of stewing and debating, with the country starting to loosen up some, we decided to make a run for it, intent on social and spatial distancing and picking our way as carefully as possible across the country. We packed a cooler with snacks and drinks and stopped mostly for gas and bathroom breaks.

We opted for a northern route and over the span of five days — four of them spent largely in the car — starting in mid-May we covered just over 2,500 miles to our destination: Breckenridge, Colo.

And here’s the cool part. We managed to squeeze in some excellent times along the way, saw some sights we likely will never see again, missed out on a couple we may double back and check out another time and, best of all, got along quite famously the entire way. (Traveling without young children in the car, it turns out, does make a difference.)

First, the misses. We passed on a quick side trip to Niagara Falls because we still had miles to go before we slept on night one and we are still considering hitting it on the way home.

I have a couple of friends who swear by Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, including one who insists a vacation doesn’t count as a true vacation unless you ride a roller coaster. Cedar Point has 18 “world-class” roller coasters., including the 120-mile-an hour Top Thrill Dragster, the Iron Dragon and new-in-2018 Steel Vengeance, the “tallest, fastest, and longest hybrid roller coaster in the world.”

We managed to talk our way only a few feet past the security post, not even close enough to get a decent photograph of the park.

We do have this news to report, though: Cedar Point, which started as a small beer garden, bath house, and dance hall in 1870, according to its website, and bills itself as the second oldest amusement park in North America (to Lake Compounce in Bristol, Conn, that opened in 1846), will be celebrating its 150th birthday in 2021 when it can give the occasion its proper due.

We did get better Cedar Point photos, by the way, from a distance from just outside the nifty boutique Kilbourne Hotel where we spent the night and watched a gorgeous sunset over Sandusky Bay on Lake Erie.

The next day, we survived the traffic through Chicago — I’m sure it can be much worse, but somehow the traffic seemed to be at least a bit pandemic-proof on this Friday, a little after lunch and then worked our way north and west to the western edge of Wisconsin and a friend’s lakeside place.

After a Saturday of leisure, including lakeside walks, canoeing, and kayaking, we were westward bound again.

The last two days of travel covered somewhat fewer miles and thus fewer hours in the car per day — 80 mile per hour speed limits can help chew up the miles — but also provided more stops for fun.

We got back down to I-90 and were on our way to South Dakota. Cool place, the Badlands. Great natural features and looking out over the landscape one of the first things that came to mind was that this might be what it would like if you got a chance to step onto another planet.,

We stayed in Cedar Pass Lodge, just down the road from the Ben Reifel Visitor Center at Badlands National Park.

The visitor center was closed for COVID-19 reasons. But roads through the park were open and we shared various viewing sites throughout the park with a number of visitors, all respectful of others’ space. Those were a couple of the benefits of traveling during this time: not having to deal with crowds and not having to pay entry fees either.

Cedar Pass Lodge was ideally situated as a jumping off spot for exploring the Badlands and featured great sunsets and some neat history. The place once included a dance hall that attracted folks from all over to see the likes of Lawrence Welk — ask your grandparents — who’d come down for shows from his native North Dakota.

Cedar Pass, the story goes, started attracting visitors as automobile travel became more common. South Dakota Senator Peter Norbeck pushed for establishing the Badlands as a national monument or park and was successful in winning Congressional approval in 1929.

He also introduced a bill calling it Wonderland National Park, believing the name Badlands might not be good for business. Fortunately, he lost that battle.

A note to the wary: as one who has a deep aversion to certain slithery things of any shape, size, or type, I was not at all impressed by my first view of the following signs: “BEWARE Rattlesnakes!” Said signs were kind enough to show them all coiled up and ready to strike.

There had only been a couple of sightings so far this season, which did not make me feel a whole lot better. I’m happy to report we did not add to the list of sightings. Full disclosure: The signs and news though may have had a little to do with us choosing the cabins at Cedar Pass Lodge as opposed to neighboring tent sites, which themselves seemed quite lovely.

The next day took us to the Black Hills of South Dakota, Mount Rushmore, and another history lesson.

The visages of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln were quite impressive. So, too, was the story of how South Dakota state historian Doane Robinson came up with the idea of carvings and enlisted the help of sculptor Gutzon Borghum — who was living in Stamford, Conn., and at the time in 1924 was working on a carving of Robert E. Lee in Stone Mountain, Ga. — to help make his dream come to fruition.

Some 400 workers, using dynamite and jackhammers and drills, began the project in 1927 and finished it, under the direction of Gutzon’s son James, in 1941. Three million visitors tour the site each year.

Mount Rushmore is just up the road from Keystone, S.D., an area full of attractions and amusements for those of all ages.

From Mount Rushmore, we were off to Laramie, Wyo., home of the University of Wyoming. It was not the quickest route to Breckenridge, but we wanted to head down through northern Colorado, rather than drive in from Denver.

The next day we finished up, accompanied by our road music mix featuring Adam Ezra, Jo Dee Messina, the Pousette Dart Band, and John Hiatt and finishing off David Baldacci’s “End Game,” a most fortuitous and timely choice given its setting in rural Colorado.

