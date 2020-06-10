Seeing the world from upside-down and all around

It may be decades since you last tried a handstand, but yoga and pilates instructor Hannah Adams says it’s time to rethink the upside-down position. One of the many classes Adams teaches at Down Under Yoga studios — and in private lessons — is “Handstands for Beginners.” In it, students learn body awareness and “how to use a wall as a tool to safely transition in and out of a handstand pose,” Adams explained, adding that one does not need to be upside down to “experience the shape of a handstand on some level.” The Roslindale native, who now calls Allston home, said that yoga, pilates, and other forms of body and mental awareness are needed now more than ever. “They provoke a sense of center and help us to relate better to the world around us … which is hugely relevant right now,” the 30-year-old said. Adams hosts yoga retreats around the world and loves to travel, so much so that she just finished a poetry book, “One Carry-on Item,” about her experiences traveling and living abroad. Published by Cliff Street Books, it will be available on Amazon.com later this month. Find out about her virtual classes at www.hannahadams.fit or on Instagram @hannahadamsyoga. We caught up with Adams to talk about all things travel.

Cusco, Peru. This is where I first lived and worked as a yoga and pilates teacher. I have a loving community there and go back every year to visit and lead yoga retreats. I enjoy going back, too, just to speak Spanish, eat delicious food, and be in the beautiful mountains of the Sacred Valley.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

Freshly squeezed juice from a local market. I will never forget drinking suco de milho (corn juice) at a market in São Paulo, Brazil. Or the tart pomegranate juice at Shuk Hacarmel (Carmel Market) in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

So many places: Mexico, Argentina, Iceland, Ghana, Japan, New Zealand … just to name a few. These places have dances, languages, and landscapes that I would love to experience firsthand.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

A good pair of dance shoes. Whenever I travel to a new place, I will always find a local salsa dance club. It’s a fun way to meet people, especially if you’re somewhere you don’t speak the language well. I have yet to be in a city where I couldn’t find a salsa night and make some friends.

Aisle or window?

Aisle, always: two knee surgeries, restless legs, and a small bladder. I am often in the back of the plane stretching or giving impromptu yoga classes to flight attendants.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

My dad and I went to the Yukon Territory [in northwest Canada] one summer when I was 12 and experienced 24-hour sunlight. I remember being outside at 3 a.m. and it looked like noon!

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

Selfies and sugar.

Best travel tip?

Learn the language — even if it is just a few phrases. It makes a huge difference if you can show a bit of effort in adapting to your environment. It shows respect, and almost always provokes a warm and welcoming response. I once spent a whole summer studying Greek just for a week vacation to Crete. Speaking a beginner level of Greek made every element of that trip more meaningful because I could interact that much more thoroughly with the people and culture around me. Also, I love to travel, but I would rather go to fewer places and spend more time in each place, rather than complete some sort of checklist. This way, I absorb bits of the language and culture, make meaningful connections with people, and maybe even have a place to come back to [where people] will know me when I return.

JULIET PENNINGTON