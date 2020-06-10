The summer DIYers

The online furniture store Wayfair saw “an uptick in customer interest across every room of the home,” when COVID cases surged nationally, according to an e-mail from a company spokesperson.

Some who’ve sheltered at home these past few months have thrown their energies into home improvement projects. They’ve painted, bought or rearranged furniture, and focused on corners that have gone ignored.

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, many homeowners will spend more time in the backyard than the beach this summer — even as Massachusetts wades into its months-long reopening plan.

Why? Because there’s a certain urgency to make our homes more safe, comfortable, and livable right now, said interior designer Dane Austin. “We all want a safe and happy environment to maintain our well-being — today and always,” he explained. “That’s never been more evident than now when our homes are our respite from the world.”

A lifestyle blogger and founder of Oh, I Design studio, Jessica Klein (@ohidesignblog) said her customers have been asking for help creating more family-friendly rooms and at-home workspaces.

“Very few people were interacting with the rooms they walk through the way we are now,” she said. “They mostly want something more lived in that they don’t have to tiptoe around.”

Apryl Griffin built a fire pit with her family while confined to her Franklin home. Apryl Griffin

As the weather warmed, improvement projects have moved outside. The home goods and furniture store West Elm reports that demand for patio furniture has been higher than expected.

Apryl Griffin of Franklin used the extra time at home to build a fire pit in her backyard, something she “never got around to” before self-isolation, she said.

“The fact that everyone’s less busy made this a good time for a family project,” she said. “I looked at a lot of videos on Youtube.”

Newton resident Raquel Fornasaro and her husband used a stockpile of wood left in their basement by the previous owner to build a tree house-like structure in their yard.

They constructed a platform six feet off the ground and a foundation that can hold the couple and their two daughters. This summer they’ll build a ladder, climbing wall, and makeshift bridge to the nearby tree.

“It’s recycled wood anyway and fun to do it. This is the perfect time to improve the mind, our health, [and] the home,” Fornasaro said.

And Jen Petrilli, a Norton resident, plans to revamp her backyard shed into an artist studio. With the help of her father, the Emerson College senior who moved back home when campus closed in March will clear the shed of her childhood things, paint the walls, buy some plants, and maybe set up a comfy corner for her dog.

"This will be a project and a nice escape for me,” she said.

