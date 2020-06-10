Advice: Why do people ask for help then ignore my response?

I sometimes receive texts from friends and family that they are struggling, but I get radio silence when I reply. How do I offer help when people reach out and then pull back? I do worry. One person texted “I’m sorry to burden you and won’t reach out again,” when I responded — after years of upset texts — that I am there for them, but they should seek professional help because I cannot offer as much support as they need. Similarly, what is the best way to respond to someone not in your inner circle who posts about their personal struggles for 500 Facebook friends to read?

First, let me clarify that this question came in before the pandemic took hold and made social media-and-distancing — and struggle — a universal experience. You’ve got a lot going on here! Let’s take things in order.

Offers of help are ignored more often than not. This doesn’t imply fault on the part of the offer-er. Depressed, stressed, distressed people are spacey. That’s what those conditions do to the brain. If any of your distressed folks live without daily human contact, call and ask if there’s some way you can check in with each other regularly (as simple as texting an emoji every morning) as a safety measure and reassurance for both of you. For most, though, the kindest thing you can do is to forgive in advance — “No need to reply immediately, only wanted to say I’m thinking of you ... ”— that kind of thing. Mostly, you want to avoid making a sad, anxious person feel like even more of a shameful failure because they can’t promptly come up with a useful task for you to perform on their behalf.

The “sorry to burden you” person — well, it sounds like they picked up what you were putting down, and pretty clearly, too. You might feel guilty because you’d wanted them to get the message, but in a way that left you plausible deniability for having sent it. But you did make a choice — and it’s a choice many of us have had to make, sooner or later, with someone who drains our energy but never seems to benefit from it. You can always reach out and make amends, if your feelings change.

You sound disapproving of Facebook-mediated catharsis! People complain on Facebook not to seek support or practical aid, necessarily, but to have their pain witnessed. Maybe to help someone else find the words for their pain. Right now, people are experiencing things they never have, so sometimes we just want to know we’re not crazy. There’s no need to summon eloquence in response. Phrases like “I’m so sorry that happened to you,” “That sounds awful,” “I see you” aren’t trite clichés, they’re verbal hugs. Do we complain about hugs being repetitious and non-innovative? And if you can offer more, even to someone you don’t know well, do! Posting a complaint (or helpful hint or bit of trivia) sometimes surfaces an acquaintance who has actual experience with that thing, and a random relationship may deepen.





