We’re engaged, but he won’t tell his daughter or ex about me

I’ve been with someone for almost five years. He lives with me and my three teenagers, and is involved in their lives. When I met him, he had a 2-year-old child who lived out of state with his ex-wife. The mother has made it very difficult for him to have contact with his child, out of spite, although he is loving, contributes, and wants to engage.

My question is: How long should I wait before I’m introduced to his daughter and/or his ex-wife? This is delicate because they are just barely coming to a place where they can communicate cordially. When he calls his daughter on FaceTime, he makes me hide.

When I had a heart-to-heart with him about feeling disrespected and unworthy of knowing his family, he blew up at me, told me he didn’t care about my feelings, only his daughter’s, and that she is too young to understand my involvement. Mind you, his ex-wife has had at least 10 different boyfriends around his daughter by now, and we got engaged last February.

Today I said I was done waiting. I’m a young, usually optimistic, beautiful 42-year-old woman. I don’t know how many women would put up with this disregard. I have because I love him. I should never have to hide from anyone and I feel his daughter would understand. He swears he is over his ex-wife, but why else would he do all of this tiptoeing for her instead of acknowledging me?

– Hidden

A. My advice is to see a family therapist, some kind of counselor who specializes in divorce, kids, and blending loved ones. These therapists are available via telehealth right now. Tell your partner it’s time to get professional help.

I can’t tell you why he thinks it’s wise to keep this secret. It will not be easy when he has to explain to his ex and daughter that he’s known you for half a decade. (That detail will become clear, without a doubt.) Also, let’s consider what your kids are learning from this. They know he has a child, right? Have they asked why they haven’t met the other people in his life?

It would help to know the terms of his divorce and how your presence might affect his visits with his kid. But again, these details will be easier to talk about with a third party present. Make it clear that you intend to make an appointment soon because you’ve hit a wall. You need guidance and a plan.

I wouldn’t assume he still has feelings for his ex, by the way. Some people work hard to avoid any kind of conflict, and in trying to prevent difficult discussions, they wind up creating so many more problems. It doesn’t mean he wants her back. Try not to jump to any conclusions.

– Meredith

READERS RESPOND

He’s keeping you secret from a big part of his life. His reasons may be valid, but he’s not willing to change and you don’t want to live this way. SURFERROSA

If he’s just now getting to know his daughter after years of drama, I can see why he isn’t ready for you to pop up on FaceTime. Let him establish a relationship with her before you get involved. SETTINGTHEWORLDONFIRE

Sorry, but you’re not a priority to him. Actions show you how people feel. THATGUYINRI

Catch Meredith Goldstein’s Love Letters podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen.