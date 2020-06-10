Amtrak Downeaster to resume limited service between Boston and Maine

Downeaster service is expected to increase throughout the summer, officials said. No dates for subsequent phases of service restoration have been set. The rail authority will meet later in June to discuss the possibility of adding more daily trips, officials said.

The first phase of service restoration will include one round trip on weekdays only between Boston and Brunswick, Maine on southbound train 680 and northbound train 685, according to a statement from the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority. Service along the corridor has been suspended since mid-April.

Advertisement

Several new health and safety protocols have been implemented for the service restoration plan, officials said. Train equipment will be cleaned before and after each trip, employees and passengers must wear face coverings at all times, capacity on the train will be limited to 50 percent, reservations must be made in advance, and cash transactions will not be allowed.

Passengers will have to go directly to the outdoor platform to wait for their train, as station facilities will be closed, officials said. Cafe service will also not be available, but water will be available upon request.

The schedule for train 680 has been slightly modified to account for a series of track improvements and maintenance projects along the corridor, officials said. Passengers on train 685 to stations north of Haverhill should expect 15-minute delays.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.