Boston College says it will create a forum to discuss racial justice

The Boston College Forum on Racial Justice in America will set out to “provide a meeting place for listening, dialogue, and greater understanding about race and racism in our country,” as well as “serve as a catalyst for bridging differences regarding race in America," according to a letter signed by BC president, the Rev. William P. Leahy, and other administrators at the Jesuit run university.

Administrators at Boston College announced Wednesday the school will establish a dialogue series aimed at confronting issues of racial discrimination and injustice, joining a list of higher ed institutions across the nation issuing statements of solidarity and new pledges to change.

The forum will be led by Vincent Rougeau, dean of Boston College Law School, who will work with the president and senior leadership, “as well as a national board of advisors."

The letter sent to the college community described the nation as “divided and wounded by longstanding tensions concerning race, police conduct and civil liberties.”

“The current anger, division, and alienation result from long-term, systemic causes, and they call for resolution of underlying issues through immediate and sustained action,” the letter reads. “To move forward, it is essential for everyone to acknowledge and affirm that Black Lives Matter.”

Administrators say the forum will begin by inviting individuals who have faced racial discrimination, whether through police misconduct, job and housing discrimination, healthcare inequity, or wealth disparity. The forum will expand to include community, government and religious leaders and members of law enforcement.

The university also committed to recruiting and graduating more “underrepresented, first-generation students” through its the Pine Manor Institute for Student Success, which the university will establish as part of its agreement to take over the financially struggling Pine Manor College. BC has designated $50 million to support the institute, that will provide academic support for low-income and under-represented students.

The announcement of the new institute came one week after Leahy issued a statement in support of George Floyd, the Black man killed in Minneapolis by a white police officer on Memorial Day.

"We must condemn the racial prejudice and profound injustice leading to this latest shocking loss of a black person’s life in our country,” Leahy he said in the statement.

Other universities across the nation have issued statements of solidarity with the Black community in the wake of Floyd’s death on May 25. Floyd, 46, was buried Wednesday in his native Texas. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes, has been charged with his murder.

Boston University last week announced it would establish the Center for Antiracist Research to be led by a noted Black scholar, Abram X. Kendi.

On Monday, Northeastern’s leadership voiced its support for Black Lives Matter during a vigil carried out over Zoom.

“I have not walked in George Floyd’s shoes; I have not lived in your skin. What I can do is acknowledge your pain, seek to understand it, and honor it,” said Northeastern president Joseph Aoun. “The fact is: Racism is a knee on the neck of America’s soul."





Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.