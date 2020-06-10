Hub man, 29, allegedly spits at MSP trooper, claims to have coronavirus

Conner first caught the attention of law enforcement shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday, when Braintree police told neighboring departments they were looking for a white Ford Explorer stolen from the parking lot of a pet supply shop, according to State Police.

In a statement, State Police identified the suspect as Hamza Conner. It wasn’t clear if he had hired a lawyer.

A 29-year-old Boston man allegedly stole a vehicle with a dog inside it Tuesday morning in Braintree before he was apprehended in Plymouth, where authorities say he spit at a trooper, claimed he had coronavirus and defecated in a cruiser, according to State Police.

“A pet dog belonging to the owner, a Quincy man, was in the car when the vehicle was stolen,” the statement said.

Then around 10:50 a.m., a trooper working a detail on Route 3 southbound in Kingston spotted the Explorer. according to the statement. The Explorer was traveling “at a high rate of speed,” State Police said, and another trooper farther down the road put down stop strips.

The strips “impacted two of the Explorer’s tires but the vehicle kept traveling southbound on Route 3,” the statement said.

Troopers followed, and the explorer later crashed on the ramp from Route 3 southbound to Route 44 westbound, according to the statement. Conner allegedly fled on foot toward Commerce Way in Plymouth.

Authorities apprehended him around 11:15 a.m. on Industrial Park Way.

“The suspect immediately become unruly and resistant, said he was COVID positive, and refused to identify himself,” the statement said. “The suspect then spit at the Trooper as he was taken into custody and continued to spit inside the cruiser during transport. He also defecated in the back of the cruiser and in the barracks.”

Troopers at booking were prepared.

“Troopers at the Barracks donned full-body personal protective equipment to gain control of the hostile suspect in the holding cell and fingerprint him,” the statement said, adding that Conner was identified through fingerprints.

State Police brought in a cleaning company to sanitize the cruiser and the barracks, according to the statement. Three troopers who took Conner into custody and booked him were put on a “brief leave,” State Police said, and they’ll be monitored for symptoms.

“The Department will be attempting to have CONNER tested for COVID-19,” the statement said.

And the Quincy man was reunited with his pet.

“The dog that was in the vehicle when it was stolen was located yesterday in Somerville and has been reunited with his family,” the statement said. "At this time we believe the suspect drove to the Boston area after stealing the vehicle and left the dog there. We are also investigating whether the vehicle was involved in a crash in or around Boston during that time."

Conner faces charges including motor vehicle offenses, making threats, witness intimidation, refusing to identify himself, vandalism, and resisting arrest, State Police said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.