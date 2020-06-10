Hundreds joined caravan from Salem to Lynn to protest racial inequality

Salem MA 6/8/20 Protesters holding signs in front of Essex Superior Court during the Get Off Our Necks: A Caravan and Protest for Racial Justice, organized Wednesday by the Essex County Community Organization, a clergy/labor coalition based in Lynn.

It was held to call attention to racial injustice following the death of George Floyd, the Black man killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis who knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes last month.

Hundreds took part in a caravan protest through Salem and Lynn Wednesday that made stops at Essex Superior Court in Salem, the Lynn Police Department, and the Lynn Common. The “Get Off Our Necks!” protest was organized by Essex County Community Organization, a coalition of clergy and labor based in Lynn.

At the courthouse and police station, protesters parked their cars and gathered to rallying cries of “I can’t breathe” and “No justice, No peace.” Organizers gave speeches and protesters held signs that read “Black Lives Matter” and “the color of my skin is not a weapon.”

Salem MA 6/8/20 Rev. Bernadette Hickman-Maynard, Pastor at Bethel AME in Lynn speaking in front of the Essex Superior Court during the Get Off Our Necks: A Caravan and Protest for Racial Justice Wednesday. Hundreds of vehicles drove from the courthouse to the Lynn Police Department before gathering on Lynn Common. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

Once at the Lynn Common, the crowd knelt for a moment of silence lasting 8 minutes and 49 seconds in honor of Floyd, 46, who was buried Tuesday in his home state of Texas.

Lynn MA 6/8/20 Elvis Cruz from Lynn was among the hundreds of protesters on Lynn Common who knelt in silence for 8 minutes and 49 seconds - the amount of time Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer had his knee on George Floyd's neck, causing his death. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

The protest was part of a a wide-spread movement for racial equality which was sparked by Floyd’s killing Protesters have come out across the globe to call for the end of police brutality and racism.