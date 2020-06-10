A list of Boston restaurants that have received temporary outdoor dining approval

Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Wednesday that 500 restaurants in Boston have applied for fast-track approval to set up temporary outdoor dining amid the coronavirus pandemic, and that 200 thus far have been approved.
Restaurants got the go-ahead from the state to reopen on Monday as Phase 2 began — but only for outdoor dining. (Indoor dining approval is expected to come later on in Phase 2, at a yet-to-be-announced date.)
Outdoor tables must be at least six feet away from others, and each dining party should capped at six people. Workers must wear masks, and patrons must wear face coverings until they are seated.
Advertisement
Here’s a look at those that have been approved, in alphabetical order, according to the city.
|Extension request
|Restaurant name
|Number
|Street
|Approval status
|Public
|224
|224
|Boston St
|Pending Submission of Add't Documents
|Public
|@UNION
|174
|Harvard Ave Allston
|Pending Submission of Add't Documents
|Public
|753 South
|763
|South Street Roslindale
|Approved
|Private
|99 Restaurant & Pub
|29
|Austin Street
|Approved
|Public
|A&B Burgers
|101
|Beverly Street
|Approved
|Public
|Abby Lane
|255
|Tremont St
|Approved
|Private
|Abe & Louie's
|793
|Boylston St
|Approved
|Public
|Ajeen
|1219
|Commonwealth Ave
|Approved
|Public
|Alcove
|50
|Lovejoy Wharf
|Pending Submission of Add't Documents
|Public
|anoushella
|35
|West Newton
|Pending Submission of Add't Documents
|Private
|Anthem Kitchen & Bar
|100
|Faneuil Hall Marketplace
|Approved
|Private
|Antonio's Bacaro
|5
|Fairmount Ave
|Approved
|Public
|Antonios Cucina Italiana
|286
|Cambridge St
|Approved
|Public
|Aquitaine
|569
|Tremont Street
|Pending Submission of Add't Documents
|Private
|Article 24
|458
|Western Ave Brighton
|Approved
|Private
|Atlantic Fish Co.
|761
|Boylston St
|Approved
|Public
|Back Bay Social
|867
|Boylston St
|Pending Submission of Add't Documents
|Private
|Back Deck
|10
|West Street
|Approved
|Public
|Banshee
|934
|Dorchester Ave
|Approved
|Public
|Banyan Bar+Refuge
|553
|Tremont St
|Pending Submission of Add't Documents
|Public
|Barking Crab
|88
|Sleeper St
|Pending Submission of Add't Documents
|Private
|Barney's Grill
|299
|Havre St East Boston
|Approved
|Public
|Beantown Pub
|100
|Tremont St
|Pending Submission of Add't Documents
|Public
|Birch Street Bistro
|14
|Birch St
|Pending Submission of Add't Documents
|Public
|Black Rose
|160
|State St
|Pending Submission of Add't Documents
|Public
|Blackmoor Bar & Kitchen
|1
|Chelsea St
|Pending Submission of Add't Documents
|Public
|Bleacher Bar
|82
|Lansdowne St
|Pending Submission of Add't Documents
|Public
|Bodega Canal
|57
|Canal St
|Pending Submission of Add't Documents
|Private
|Bohemios Restaurant Bar
|30
|Bennington St East
|Approved
|Public
|Boston Sail Loft
|80
|Atlantic Ave
|Approved
|Public
|Bostonia Public House
|131
|State St
|Approved
|Private
|Brato Brewhouse and Kitchen
|190
|North Beacon St Brighton
|Approved
|Public
|Brewer's Fork
|29
|Bunkerhill St
|Pending Submission of Add't Documents
|Private
|Brewer's Fork
|29
|Bunkerhill St Charlestown
|Approved
|Public
|Broadway
|726
|East Broadway
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Private
|Bully Boy Distillers
|35
|Cedric St
|Approved
|Public
|Butcher Shop
|552
|Tremont St
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|Cafe Portobello
|672
|E Broadway
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Private
|Capital Grille #8047
|900
|Boylston St
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|Capo Restaurant
|443
|West Broadway South
|Approve
|Public
|Casa Colombia
|15
|Central Sq
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Private
|Casa Verde
|711
|Centre St Jamaica Plain
|Approved
|Public
|Cask 'n Flagon
|62
|Brookline Ave
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Private
|Cathedral Station
|1222
|Washington St
|Approved
|Public
|Causeway
|65
|Causeway St
|Approve
|Public
|CAVA
|1346
|Boylston St
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|Circle Tavern
|356
|Chestnut Hill Ave
|Approve
|Public
|Citizen Public House
|1310
|Boylston St
|Approve
|Public
|Clarke's
|21
|Merchants Row
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|Coppa
|253
|Shawmut Ave
|Approve
|Private
|Coppersmith Hall
|40
|W 3rd St
|Approved
|Public
|Corner Pub of Chinatown
|162
|Lincoln St
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|Cornwall’s
|642
|Beacon St
|Approve
|Private
|Corrib Pub
|2030
|Centre St West Roxbury
|Approved
|Private
|Corrib Pub
|396
|Market St
|Approved
|Public
|Cunard Tavern
|24
|Orelans St
|Approve
|Private
|Cunard Tavern
|24
|Orleans St
|Approved
|Private
|dBar
|1236
|Dorchester Ave
|Approved
|Public
|Deep Ellum
|477
|Cambridge St
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|Delfino's
|754
|South St
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|Delux
|100
|Chandler St
|Approve
|Public
|Deuxave
|371
|Commonwealth Ave
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|Dirty Water Dough - Back Bay
|222
|Newbury
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Private
|Dogwood
|3712
|Washington St
|Approved
|Private
|Dorchester Brewing Co & M&M BBQ
|1250
|Massachusetts Ave Dorchester
|Approved
|Private
|Dorset Hall
|367
|Neponset Ave Dorchester
|Approved
|Public
|Elephant & Castle
|161
|Devonshire St
|Approve
|Public
|Elephant Walk
|1415
|Washington St
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Private
|Empire
|1
|Seaport Blvd
|Approved
|Public
|Estragon Tapas Bar
|700
|Harrison Ave
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|Falafellas
|1217
|Commonwealth Ave
|Approve
|Public
|Five Horses Tavern
|535
|Columbus Ave
|Approve
|Public
|Flour Bakery + Cafe
|1595
|Washinton St
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|Fours
|166
|Canal St
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|Fox & the Knife
|28
|West Broadway
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|Franklin Cafe
|278
|Shamut Ave
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|Game On Fenway
|82
|Lansdowne St
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|Giacomo's - Columbus
|431
|Columbus Ave
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|Glenville Stops
|87
|Glenville Ave
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|Granary Tavern
|170
|Milk St
|Approve
|Public
|Grand Tour
|314
|Newbury St
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|Green Dragon Tavern
|11
|Marshall
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|Grotto
|37
|Bowdoin St
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|Habibi's Lounge
|1217
|Commonwealth Ave
|Approve
|Private
|haley.henry wine bar
|45
|Province St
|Approved
|Public
|Harp
|85
|Causeway St
|Approve
|Private
|Harp + Bard Restaurant
|1099
|Dorchester Ave
|Approved
|Private
|Harpoon Brewery
|306
|Northern Ave
|Approved
|Private
|Harry’s All American Breakfast
|1420
|Centre St Roslindale
|Approved
|Public
|Haven
|2
|Perkins St
|Approve
|Public
|Hennessey's
|Union
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|Hong Kong at Faneuil Hall
|65
|Chatham St
|Approve
|Public
|Hurricane's at the Garden
|150
|Canal St
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Private
|IHOP Restaurant
|1850
|Soldiers Field Rd Brighton
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|itadaki
|269
|Newbury St
|Approve
|Public
|Jeanie Johnston
|144
|South St
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|Kitchen Cafe
|104
|South St
|Approve
|Public
|La Cancun
|192
|Sumner St
|Approve
|Private
|La Voile & 1855
|261
|Newbury St
|Approved
|Private
|Landmark
|772
|Adams St Dorchester
|Approved
|Public
|Lansdowne Pub
|9
|Lansdowne St
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|Laughing Monk Cafe
|737
|Huntington Ave
|Approve
|Public
|Lincoln Tavern
|425
|W Broadway
|Approve
|Public
|Local 149
|823
|East Sixth St
|Approve
|Public
|Loretta's Last Call
|1
|Lansdowne St
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|Lucky's Lounge
|355
|Congress St
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|Lulu Green Café
|246
|W Broadway
|Approve
|Private
|Luna's Restaurant
|945
|Saratoga St East
|Approved
|Public
|Mainely Burgers
|133
|Guest St Brighton
|Approve
|Public
|Mariel
|10
|Post Office Square
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|Marliave
|10
|Bosworth St
|Approve
|Private
|Mast
|45
|Province St
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Private
|Master McGrath
|1152
|River St
|Approved
|Public
|Maverick's
|154
|Maverick St
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|Mela
|578
|Tremont St
|Approve
|Public
|Met Back Bay & Saltie Girl
|279
|Dartmouth St
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|Mexicali Sushi Bar Restaurant
|199
|Sumner St
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Private
|Mi Pueblito
|333
|Border St
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|Mi Rancho Restaurant
|45
|Meridian St
|Approve
|Private
|Mija Cantina & Tequila Bar
|200
|Faneuil Hall Marketplace
|Approved
|Public
|Mike's City Diner
|1714
|Washington St
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|Milkweed
|1508
|Tremont St
|Approve
|Private
|Milkweed
|1508
|Tremont St
|Approved
|Public
|Molinari's Italian Eatery
|789
|Adams St
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|Mooncusser Fish House & Moon Bar
|129
|Columbus Ave
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|Moonshine 152
|152
|Dorchester Ave
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|Mr. Dooley's
|77
|Broad St
|Approve
|Private
|Napoles Restaurant
|1233
|Bennington St
|Approved
|Private
|Nathalie Wine Bar
|186
|Brookline Ave
|Approved
|Private
|Ned Devine's
|2201
|Faneuil Hall Marketplace
|Approved
|Public
|Paddy O's
|Union
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Private
|Pazza On Porter
|107
|Porter St
|Approved
|Public
|Penguin Pizza
|735
|Huntington Ave
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Private
|Peregrine
|170
|Charles St
|Approved
|Public
|Petit Robert Bistro
|480
|Columbus Ave
|Approve
|Public
|Piattini
|226
|Newbury St
|Approve
|Private
|Picco
|513
|Tremont St
|Approved
|Private
|Pier 6 Restaurant
|1
|Eighth St Charlestown
|Approved
|Private
|Pink Taco
|374
|Congress St
|Approved
|Public
|Playwright
|658
|East Broadway
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Private
|Rail stop
|96
|Guest St
|Approved
|Public
|Renegade's Pub
|1004
|Bennington St
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Private
|Rincon Limeno Restaurant Inc
|409
|Chelsea St
|Approved
|Public
|Rochambeau
|900
|Boylston St
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|Roza Lyons Restaurant
|709
|E Broadway
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Private
|Savin Bar and Kitchen
|112
|Savin Hill Ave
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Private
|Scorpion/ Grand
|58
|Seaport Blvd
|Approved
|Private
|Sea Point
|368
|East 8th St
|Approved
|Public
|Serafina Newbury
|237
|Newbury St
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Private
|Shenannigans
|332
|West Broadway
|Approved
|Public
|Sissy K's
|6
|Commercial St
|Approve
|Public
|Smoke Shop BBQ
|343
|Congress St
|Approve
|Public
|Solas Irish Pub
|710
|Boylston St
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|Sonsie
|327
|Newbury St
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|South End Buttery
|312
|Shawmut Ave
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Private
|South End Buttery - Shawmut
|312
|Shawmut Ave
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|South Street Diner
|178
|Kneeland St
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|Sportello
|348
|Congress St
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|Square Root
|2
|Corinth St
|Approve
|Private
|Stats Bar & Grille
|77
|Dorchester St South
|Approved
|Public
|Stephanie's on Newbury
|190
|Newbury St
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Private
|Stockyard
|135
|Market St Brighton
|Approved
|Private
|Tasty Burger 1, LLC
|1301
|Boylston St
|Approved
|Public
|Tasty Burger Back Bay
|145
|Dartmouth St
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Private
|The Dogwood
|3712
|Washington St
|Approved
|Public
|Toro
|1704
|Washington St
|Approve
|Public
|Tres Gatos
|470
|Centre St
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Private
|Trillium Brewing Company
|47
|Farnsworth St
|Approved
|Private
|Trillium Brewing Company - Fenway
|401
|Park Drive Front Pod
|Approved
|Public
|Troquet
|107
|South St
|Approve
|Public
|Tutti Frutti
|384
|Chelsea St East ss
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|Umai Japanese
|224
|Newbury St
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|UNI
|370
|Commonwealth Ave
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|Villa Mexico Cafe
|121
|Water St
|Approve
|Public
|Vintage Lounge
|72
|Broad St
|Approve
|Public
|West End Johnnie's
|138
|Portland St
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|White Bull
|Union
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Public
|Wild Rover Tavern
|63
|Chatham St
|Approve
|Public
|Wyndham Boston Beacon Hill
|5
|Blossom St
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
|Private
|Yellow Door Taqueria
|354
|Harrison Ave
|Approved
|Public
|Yotel Seaport
|65
|Seaport Blvd
|Pending Submission of Add't documents
Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss