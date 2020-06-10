fb-pixel

A list of Boston restaurants that have received temporary outdoor dining approval

By Jaclyn Reiss Globe Staff,Updated June 10, 2020, 2 hours ago
A sign at a restaurant on Newbury Street on Monday.
A sign at a restaurant on Newbury Street on Monday.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Wednesday that 500 restaurants in Boston have applied for fast-track approval to set up temporary outdoor dining amid the coronavirus pandemic, and that 200 thus far have been approved.

Restaurants got the go-ahead from the state to reopen on Monday as Phase 2 began — but only for outdoor dining. (Indoor dining approval is expected to come later on in Phase 2, at a yet-to-be-announced date.)

Outdoor tables must be at least six feet away from others, and each dining party should capped at six people. Workers must wear masks, and patrons must wear face coverings until they are seated.

Here’s a look at those that have been approved, in alphabetical order, according to the city.

Extension request Restaurant name Number Street Approval status
Public 224 224 Boston St Pending Submission of Add't Documents
Public @UNION 174 Harvard Ave Allston Pending Submission of Add't Documents
Public 753 South 763 South Street Roslindale Approved
Private 99 Restaurant & Pub 29 Austin Street Approved
Public A&B Burgers 101 Beverly Street Approved
Public Abby Lane 255 Tremont St Approved
Private Abe & Louie's 793 Boylston St Approved
Public Ajeen 1219 Commonwealth Ave Approved
Public Alcove 50 Lovejoy Wharf Pending Submission of Add't Documents
Public anoushella 35 West Newton Pending Submission of Add't Documents
Private Anthem Kitchen & Bar 100 Faneuil Hall Marketplace Approved
Private Antonio's Bacaro 5 Fairmount Ave Approved
Public Antonios Cucina Italiana 286 Cambridge St Approved
Public Aquitaine 569 Tremont Street Pending Submission of Add't Documents
Private Article 24 458 Western Ave Brighton Approved
Private Atlantic Fish Co. 761 Boylston St Approved
Public Back Bay Social 867 Boylston St Pending Submission of Add't Documents
Private Back Deck 10 West Street Approved
Public Banshee 934 Dorchester Ave Approved
Public Banyan Bar+Refuge 553 Tremont St Pending Submission of Add't Documents
Public Barking Crab 88 Sleeper St Pending Submission of Add't Documents
Private Barney's Grill 299 Havre St East Boston Approved
Public Beantown Pub 100 Tremont St Pending Submission of Add't Documents
Public Birch Street Bistro 14 Birch St Pending Submission of Add't Documents
Public Black Rose 160 State St Pending Submission of Add't Documents
Public Blackmoor Bar & Kitchen 1 Chelsea St Pending Submission of Add't Documents
Public Bleacher Bar 82 Lansdowne St Pending Submission of Add't Documents
Public Bodega Canal 57 Canal St Pending Submission of Add't Documents
Private Bohemios Restaurant Bar 30 Bennington St East Approved
Public Boston Sail Loft 80 Atlantic Ave Approved
Public Bostonia Public House 131 State St Approved
Private Brato Brewhouse and Kitchen 190 North Beacon St Brighton Approved
Public Brewer's Fork 29 Bunkerhill St Pending Submission of Add't Documents
Private Brewer's Fork 29 Bunkerhill St Charlestown Approved
Public Broadway 726 East Broadway Pending Submission of Add't documents
Private Bully Boy Distillers 35 Cedric St Approved
Public Butcher Shop 552 Tremont St Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public Cafe Portobello 672 E Broadway Pending Submission of Add't documents
Private Capital Grille #8047 900 Boylston St Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public Capo Restaurant 443 West Broadway South Approve
Public Casa Colombia 15 Central Sq Pending Submission of Add't documents
Private Casa Verde 711 Centre St Jamaica Plain Approved
Public Cask 'n Flagon 62 Brookline Ave Pending Submission of Add't documents
Private Cathedral Station 1222 Washington St Approved
Public Causeway 65 Causeway St Approve
Public CAVA 1346 Boylston St Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public Circle Tavern 356 Chestnut Hill Ave Approve
Public Citizen Public House 1310 Boylston St Approve
Public Clarke's 21 Merchants Row Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public Coppa 253 Shawmut Ave Approve
Private Coppersmith Hall 40 W 3rd St Approved
Public Corner Pub of Chinatown 162 Lincoln St Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public Cornwall’s 642 Beacon St Approve
Private Corrib Pub 2030 Centre St West Roxbury Approved
Private Corrib Pub 396 Market St Approved
Public Cunard Tavern 24 Orelans St Approve
Private Cunard Tavern 24 Orleans St Approved
Private dBar 1236 Dorchester Ave Approved
Public Deep Ellum 477 Cambridge St Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public Delfino's 754 South St Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public Delux 100 Chandler St Approve
Public Deuxave 371 Commonwealth Ave Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public Dirty Water Dough - Back Bay 222 Newbury Pending Submission of Add't documents
Private Dogwood 3712 Washington St Approved
Private Dorchester Brewing Co & M&M BBQ 1250 Massachusetts Ave Dorchester Approved
Private Dorset Hall 367 Neponset Ave Dorchester Approved
Public Elephant & Castle 161 Devonshire St Approve
Public Elephant Walk 1415 Washington St Pending Submission of Add't documents
Private Empire 1 Seaport Blvd Approved
Public Estragon Tapas Bar 700 Harrison Ave Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public Falafellas 1217 Commonwealth Ave Approve
Public Five Horses Tavern 535 Columbus Ave Approve
Public Flour Bakery + Cafe 1595 Washinton St Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public Fours 166 Canal St Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public Fox & the Knife 28 West Broadway Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public Franklin Cafe 278 Shamut Ave Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public Game On Fenway 82 Lansdowne St Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public Giacomo's - Columbus 431 Columbus Ave Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public Glenville Stops 87 Glenville Ave Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public Granary Tavern 170 Milk St Approve
Public Grand Tour 314 Newbury St Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public Green Dragon Tavern 11 Marshall Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public Grotto 37 Bowdoin St Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public Habibi's Lounge 1217 Commonwealth Ave Approve
Private haley.henry wine bar 45 Province St Approved
Public Harp 85 Causeway St Approve
Private Harp + Bard Restaurant 1099 Dorchester Ave Approved
Private Harpoon Brewery 306 Northern Ave Approved
Private Harry’s All American Breakfast 1420 Centre St Roslindale Approved
Public Haven 2 Perkins St Approve
Public Hennessey's Union Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public Hong Kong at Faneuil Hall 65 Chatham St Approve
Public Hurricane's at the Garden 150 Canal St Pending Submission of Add't documents
Private IHOP Restaurant 1850 Soldiers Field Rd Brighton Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public itadaki 269 Newbury St Approve
Public Jeanie Johnston 144 South St Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public Kitchen Cafe 104 South St Approve
Public La Cancun 192 Sumner St Approve
Private La Voile & 1855 261 Newbury St Approved
Private Landmark 772 Adams St Dorchester Approved
Public Lansdowne Pub 9 Lansdowne St Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public Laughing Monk Cafe 737 Huntington Ave Approve
Public Lincoln Tavern 425 W Broadway Approve
Public Local 149 823 East Sixth St Approve
Public Loretta's Last Call 1 Lansdowne St Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public Lucky's Lounge 355 Congress St Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public Lulu Green Café 246 W Broadway Approve
Private Luna's Restaurant 945 Saratoga St East Approved
Public Mainely Burgers 133 Guest St Brighton Approve
Public Mariel 10 Post Office Square Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public Marliave 10 Bosworth St Approve
Private Mast 45 Province St Pending Submission of Add't documents
Private Master McGrath 1152 River St Approved
Public Maverick's 154 Maverick St Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public Mela 578 Tremont St Approve
Public Met Back Bay & Saltie Girl 279 Dartmouth St Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public Mexicali Sushi Bar Restaurant 199 Sumner St Pending Submission of Add't documents
Private Mi Pueblito 333 Border St Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public Mi Rancho Restaurant 45 Meridian St Approve
Private Mija Cantina & Tequila Bar 200 Faneuil Hall Marketplace Approved
Public Mike's City Diner 1714 Washington St Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public Milkweed 1508 Tremont St Approve
Private Milkweed 1508 Tremont St Approved
Public Molinari's Italian Eatery 789 Adams St Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public Mooncusser Fish House & Moon Bar 129 Columbus Ave Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public Moonshine 152 152 Dorchester Ave Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public Mr. Dooley's 77 Broad St Approve
Private Napoles Restaurant 1233 Bennington St Approved
Private Nathalie Wine Bar 186 Brookline Ave Approved
Private Ned Devine's 2201 Faneuil Hall Marketplace Approved
Public Paddy O's Union Pending Submission of Add't documents
Private Pazza On Porter 107 Porter St Approved
Public Penguin Pizza 735 Huntington Ave Pending Submission of Add't documents
Private Peregrine 170 Charles St Approved
Public Petit Robert Bistro 480 Columbus Ave Approve
Public Piattini 226 Newbury St Approve
Private Picco 513 Tremont St Approved
Private Pier 6 Restaurant 1 Eighth St Charlestown Approved
Private Pink Taco 374 Congress St Approved
Public Playwright 658 East Broadway Pending Submission of Add't documents
Private Rail stop 96 Guest St Approved
Public Renegade's Pub 1004 Bennington St Pending Submission of Add't documents
Private Rincon Limeno Restaurant Inc 409 Chelsea St Approved
Public Rochambeau 900 Boylston St Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public Roza Lyons Restaurant 709 E Broadway Pending Submission of Add't documents
Private Savin Bar and Kitchen 112 Savin Hill Ave Pending Submission of Add't documents
Private Scorpion/ Grand 58 Seaport Blvd Approved
Private Sea Point 368 East 8th St Approved
Public Serafina Newbury 237 Newbury St Pending Submission of Add't documents
Private Shenannigans 332 West Broadway Approved
Public Sissy K's 6 Commercial St Approve
Public Smoke Shop BBQ 343 Congress St Approve
Public Solas Irish Pub 710 Boylston St Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public Sonsie 327 Newbury St Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public South End Buttery 312 Shawmut Ave Pending Submission of Add't documents
Private South End Buttery - Shawmut 312 Shawmut Ave Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public South Street Diner 178 Kneeland St Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public Sportello 348 Congress St Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public Square Root 2 Corinth St Approve
Private Stats Bar & Grille 77 Dorchester St South Approved
Public Stephanie's on Newbury 190 Newbury St Pending Submission of Add't documents
Private Stockyard 135 Market St Brighton Approved
Private Tasty Burger 1, LLC 1301 Boylston St Approved
Public Tasty Burger Back Bay 145 Dartmouth St Pending Submission of Add't documents
Private The Dogwood 3712 Washington St Approved
Public Toro 1704 Washington St Approve
Public Tres Gatos 470 Centre St Pending Submission of Add't documents
Private Trillium Brewing Company 47 Farnsworth St Approved
Private Trillium Brewing Company - Fenway 401 Park Drive Front Pod Approved
Public Troquet 107 South St Approve
Public Tutti Frutti 384 Chelsea St East ss Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public Umai Japanese 224 Newbury St Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public UNI 370 Commonwealth Ave Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public Villa Mexico Cafe 121 Water St Approve
Public Vintage Lounge 72 Broad St Approve
Public West End Johnnie's 138 Portland St Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public White Bull Union Pending Submission of Add't documents
Public Wild Rover Tavern 63 Chatham St Approve
Public Wyndham Boston Beacon Hill 5 Blossom St Pending Submission of Add't documents
Private Yellow Door Taqueria 354 Harrison Ave Approved
Public Yotel Seaport 65 Seaport Blvd Pending Submission of Add't documents
SOURCE: City of Boston

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss