A look at Rhode Island’s shocking coronavirus numbers

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 15,691 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after adding 55 new cases. The state announced nine more deaths, bringing the total to 808. There were 144 people in the hospital, 31 in intensive care, and 19 were on ventilators.

With fewer than 100 new cases in four consecutive days, it certainly feels as though Rhode Island has entered another phase in its battle against the contagious virus.

So it’s worth taking a few minutes to look back at how deadly the disease has been in our state, the people who have been hit the hardest, and the communities that are still seeing clusters of positive cases.

Here’s a quick overview.

Coronavirus will likely be Rhode Island’s third-leading cause of death in 2020

With 808 deaths associated with the virus, there’s a good chance that only heart disease and cancer will kill more residents this year. (The only caveat is whether all 808 coronavirus-associated deaths will ultimately be classified as caused by the disease.) The Seattle-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation is projecting that the state will see 992 deaths from the virus by Aug. 4.

Most of the people who have died were over the age of 70

We know that more than 75 percent of the people who have died from the virus were living in nursing homes, and the disease has been particularly deadly for the elderly. As of Monday, 666 of the state’s 799 deaths were residents over the age of 70. By comparison, only between 16 and 20 people under the age of 50 have died from the virus.

Latinos remain the hardest hit

Of the roughly 12,000 cases where a patient gave their race or ethnicity, Department of Health officials say 45 percent were Latino, and 12 percent were Black. To put those figures into context, Latinos make up about 16 percent of the state’s population, and Black residents account for 6 percent.

Communities with the highest positive rates

There are four cities or towns where at least 16 percent of all tests have come back positive: Central Falls (25 percent), Providence (23 percent), North Providence (16 percent), and Pawtucket (16 percent). On Block Island, the state has bounced back and forth between assigning zero cases and one case based on an infected person who owns property there but lives in New York.

Women have been hit harder than men

The health department reports that women have made up 56 percent of cases, compared to 44 percent for men. Those fatality totals are similar (54 percent women/46 percent men), but males (54 percent) have been more likely to be hospitalized.

⚓ Ed Fitzpatrick reports that Rhode Island spent $34 million to build field hospitals to address the coronavirus crisis, and none of the money went to minority contractors.

⚓ This column explaining what it actually means to defund the police from my colleague Adrian Walker focuses on Boston, but it can just as easily be applied to Rhode Island. It’s worth a read.

⚓ Providence City Council President Sabina Matos is promising to hold another public hearing on the city budget after last night’s Zoom meeting was hijacked by racist trolls. WPRI-12’s Steph Machado has the details.

⚓ Census update: Rhode Island has slightly improved its census response rate, but at 58.9 percent, we still rank 30th in the country.

⚓ Bryant University is hosting its annual Women’s Summit – in virtual form – today.

⚓ Governor Gina Raimondo’s coronavirus update is at 1 p.m.

⚓ The Providence City Council Finance Committee will discuss ways to reallocate resources in the police department at a 5 p.m. meeting, but no proposal has been made and no vote is scheduled.

