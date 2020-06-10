Maine reports 31 coronavirus cases, no additional deaths

The death of a woman in her 90s from Cumberland County marked 100 virus-related deaths in the state, officials announced Tuesday afternoon. The county has reported 57 virus-related deaths.

Fifteen of the new cases were reported in Cumberland County, and nine were reported in Androscoggin County, officials said. Cumberland County has reported the highest number of cases at 1,339, followed by York and Androscoggin with 432 and 390, respectively.

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 31 new coronavirus cases and no additional deaths Wednesday afternoon, as the statewide case count climbed to 2,637 and death toll remained at 100.

After Cumberland, Waldo County has reported the highest number of virus-related deaths, with 14, officials said. York has reported 11 deaths, followed by Kennebec with nine, Androscoggin with three, and Penobscot with two. Knox, Aroostook, Franklin, and Hancock have reported one death each.

As of Wednesday, 64,615 coronavirus tests have been completed, officials said.

At a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, announced five new outbreaks that the CDC is investigating, including three at healthcare facilities and two at workplaces across the state.

At Montello Manor in Lewiston, there are three cases among people associated with the facility, the director said. Serenity Residential Cares in Portland has five cases, and Support Solutions in Auburn has four cases. Nichols Portland manufacturing facility in Portland has reported seven cases.

At Abbott Laboratories in Scarborough, which produces COVID-19 tests, five cases have been identified among employees since May 31, Shah said. A total of 23 cases among about 600 employees have been reported within the last two months. Since mid-April, Shah said the lab has been testing employees weekly, and will also test construction workers who have been at the facility.

Thirty-one people recovered from the virus since Tuesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,023, officials said.

Wednesday marks the third day in a row that the CDC has reported one additional hospitalization. A total of 303 people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, officials said. Currently, 27 people are hospitalized, with 10 in critical care and five on ventilators.

There are 148 ICU beds and 257 ventilators available for use across the state, officials said.

