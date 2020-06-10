Man, 87, dies after collision with truck on Cape Cod

“The initial report was that two vehicles were involved and the crash had been head on,” police said.

At 7:52 a.m., officers responded to several reports of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Old Bass River Road and Mayfair Road, Dennis police said in a Facebook post. An off-duty Dennis officer was on scene before responding officers reported that the crash involved a serious injury.

An 87-year-old man died after his sedan collided with a “box-style” truck in South Dennis Wednesday morning, police said.

Upon arrival, officers and firefighters found a 2012 Freightliner “box-style” truck and a 1999 Mazda sedan, police said. The Freightliner had been traveling south on Old Bass River Road when it collided with the Mazda, which had pulled onto Old Bass River Road from Mayfair Road, officials said.

The sole occupant of the sedan, an 87-year-old Dennis man, was trapped and had to be removed from the car, police said. He was brought to Barnstable Municipal Airport and taken by helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, authorities said.

The man’s identity will not be released until his next of kin is notified, police said.

“It is not anticipated that there will be any citations issued as a result of the crash,” the statement said.

The area of the crash on Old Bass River Road was closed for four hours as officers from the Cape Cod Regional Crash Reconstruction Team investigated along with State Police and the Barnstable County sheriff’s office, police said.

