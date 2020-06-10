Man arrested on gun charge in Roxbury after traffic stop

Boston police arrested a 29-year-old man early Wednesday for allegedly driving in Roxbury with an unlicensed, loaded gun in his car, authorities said.
In a statement, police identified the suspect as Damian Cox-Bush, of Roxbury. He was arrested around 12:51 a.m. Wednesday. It wasn’t clear if he had hired a lawyer.
According to police, Cox-Bush allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign at Crawford Street and Walnut Avenue, and officers followed him in an effort to conduct a traffic stop.
“Officers continued following the vehicle onto Walnut Avenue and then to Westminster Street before the vehicle accelerated onto Waldren Street,” the statement said. “The vehicle continued at a high rate of speed, proceeded through another stop sign without coming to a stop, before pulling into the driveway of 57 Walnut Park.”
Advertisement
Police caught up to Cox-Bush and seized a Charter Arms Corp .38 caliber firearm loaded with five rounds of ammunition from the glove compartment of his vehicle, according to the statement.
Cox-Bush was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said. He was also issued a citation for failure to stop. His arraignment is slated for Wednesday in Roxbury Municipal Court.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.