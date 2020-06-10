Man arrested on gun charge in Roxbury after traffic stop

Boston police arrested a 29-year-old man early Wednesday for allegedly driving in Roxbury with an unlicensed, loaded gun in his car, authorities said.

In a statement, police identified the suspect as Damian Cox-Bush, of Roxbury. He was arrested around 12:51 a.m. Wednesday. It wasn’t clear if he had hired a lawyer.

According to police, Cox-Bush allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign at Crawford Street and Walnut Avenue, and officers followed him in an effort to conduct a traffic stop.