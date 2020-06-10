Man wanted for murder in Ohio captured in Fall River

A man who allegedly fatally shot another man after a bar fight in Columbus, Ohio, in January was captured by law enforcement in Fall River Wednesday morning, State Police said.

After a fistfight with another man at a bar, Troy Duncan Capers ll, 37, allegedly left the bar, returned with a gun, and shot the man on Jan. 4, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement.

US Marshals in Ohio learned that Capers had fled to Massachusetts, and Massachusetts State Police along with US Marshals in Boston developed leads on three potential addresses in Fall River where he might be, Procopio said. State Police, US Marshals, and Fall River police set up surveillance at each address.