Mary Foley Bulger, wife of former state Senate president, dies at 84

She was 84 and died peacefully at home, surrounded by family. Her family held a private funeral Mass in keeping with current restrictions on large gatherings under the state’s coronavirus reopening plan, according to the obituary.

Mary Foley Bulger, who was married for 60 years to William M. Bulger, the former president of the Massachusetts Senate and the University of Massachusetts system, died Sunday, according to an obituary posted online by the O’Brien Funeral Home in South Boston.

She was a proud, lifelong South Boston resident, the daughter of Martin and Sarah Foley, immigrants from County Galway, and attended her senior prom at the since-closed Gate of Heaven High School with William Bulger, the obituary says.

She devoted her life to the raising of her nine children, and later to being “Nana” to 33 grandchildren, and was a faithful Catholic who “loved hosting gatherings of family and friends at her home,” according to the obituary.

“She was an exceptionally talented baker and gardener,” the obituary says. “Mary dedicated herself in service to her church and community. No task was too great or too small, from leading fundraising efforts to crafting the perfect wreath bow. Her sole purpose in these endeavors was to improve the lives of others. She went about her work quietly and tirelessly, never seeking recognition for her many contributions.”

Mary Bulger is survived by her husband, their children and their spouses, their grandchildren, and multiple brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews, according to the obituary.

A public celebration of her life will be planned for a later date.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to St. Brigid of Kildare Church in South Boston or Catholic Charities of Boston’s Labouré Child Care Center in South Boston.





