Mass. reports 267 new coronavirus cases, 46 new deaths as key metrics continue to fall

The state reported combined totals of 7,454 deaths and 104,156 cases. (When confirmed cases only are included, the tally is 7,300 deaths and 100,158 cases.)

The new numbers reflect both confirmed and probable cases. State officials announced last week that they would be adding probable cases to their reporting, in accordance with guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state reported Wednesday that the coronavirus death toll had risen by 46 and that the number of cases had climbed by 267, as key metrics continued to suggest the outbreak in Massachusetts is waning.

The state on Wednesday reported 45 new confirmed-case deaths, and one new probable death. It also reported 203 new confirmed cases, plus 64 probable cases.

The state also reported that molecular coronavirus tests had been completed for 10,034 more people, bringing the total to 668,092, while new antibody tests had been completed for 896 people, bringing the total to 53,040.

Three key metrics that the state is monitoring to determine the pace of its four-phase reopening plan saw a decrease in Tuesday’s report, while one stayed stable.

The seven-day weighted average of positive test rates showed a slight decrease to 4.2 percent on Tuesday, down from 4.4 percent a day earlier. It has dropped 86 percent since April 15.

The three-day average of the number of coronavirus patients in the hospital dipped to 1,386 on Tuesday, down from 1,418 a day earlier. It has dropped 61 percent since April 15.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity stayed stable at four for the third day in a row Tuesday — a number that is down from early May highs of 21, and an 81 percent decrease since April 15.

A fourth metric, the three-day average of COVID-19 deaths, decreased from 35 on Saturday to 33 on Sunday. It has dropped 78 percent since April 15.

The state also released new weekly town-by-town data on Wednesday. As it has throughout the pandemic, Chelsea had the highest rate of infections in Massachusetts. The city’s nearly 3,000 COVID-19 cases represent a rate of 7,538 per 100,000 people, according to the data. Nearly 40 percent of the 7,444 Chelsea residents who have been tested were positive — also the highest rate in the state, aside from tiny Buckland, where only 20 people have been tested, eight of whom were found to be infected.

The rest of the highest rates of infection in the state also mirrored previous weeks, continuing to show that the virus’s effects have been felt most deeply in cities north and south of Boston, in areas with high concentrations of poverty and large populations of people of color: Brockton, Lawrence, Everett, and Lynn.

Boston’s 13,609 cases were by far the most in the state, though the city’s rate of infection -- not quite 2,000 people per 100,000 — was barely in the top 20 highest statewide.

Earlier Wednesday, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said during a news briefing that the public health data trending in the right direction.

“The numbers keep going down, but we have two things we want to do,” Walsh said. “First, we want to keep taking precautions to slow the spread of the virus. . . . The second big thing, we have to keep making COVID testing available on a broad and equitable basis.”

He added that mobile testing continues to be available at senior and public housing developments.

“This is how we’re going to keep people safe,” Walsh said. “It’s how we’re going to get the data that we need to make the decision as far as reopening and how we proceed forward. And that’s how we’re going to contain potential spikes.”

Walsh also urged anyone who has attended recent demonstrations against police brutality to get tested.

“We know that the risk of COVID is just one of the [issues] affecting our community, and as people lift their voices to fight racism and injustice, we want to make sure that we keep them safe as well,” Walsh said. “These are both top priorities for the city of Boston.”

He also urged employers to continue to exercise caution.

“When in doubt, take cautious approaches to go the pace that is right for you and your employees,” Walsh said. “Your workers, especially low-income and low-wage workers, may be afraid, and may have challenges dealing with child care. I’m asking you to please communicate with them clearly and include them in your planning.”

And in another bout of hopeful news, an experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed partly by Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center will be tested in humans starting in July, two months earlier than originally scheduled, according to Johnson & Johnson, the health care giant collaborating with the Boston hospital.

There are at least 125 potential coronavirus vaccines in development worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. The one created by Beth Israel and Johnson and Johnson is one of five that the Trump administration has said are most likely to succeed, the New York Times recently reported.

