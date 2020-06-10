Mayor Walsh says 200 Boston restaurants have been approved so far for temporary outdoor dining

The move comes as restaurants got the go-ahead from the state to reopen on Monday as Phase 2 began — but only for outdoor dining. (Indoor dining approval is expected to come later on in Phase 2, at a yet-to-be-announced date.)

For weeks , the city has been rolling out an initiative to make it easier for eateries without patios to offer al fresco dining by expanding onto the sidewalk or even the street, which may help cut back on the spread of COVID-19, make customers feel more safe, and help businesses that face limits on indoor dining.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Wednesday that 500 restaurants in Boston have applied for fast-track approval to set up temporary outdoor dining amid the coronavirus pandemic, and that 200 thus far have been approved.

In Boston, Walsh said that the city has created an expedited approval process for expansion and waived licensing fees for eateries that are hoping to create outdoor dining. The city’s licensing board last month also lifted the citywide requirement of “alcohol with food only” on outside spaces.

“There is an interest in every neighborhood,” Walsh previously said.

On Wednesday, Walsh said that the nearly 500 applicants ranged from small neighborhood cafes to downtown restaurants. More than 200 have been fully or conditionally approved, including Luna’s in East Boston, M&M BBQ in Dorchester, and Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen in the South End.

Approvals are also rolling in on a daily basis, Walsh said. A statement from his office said that some restaurants that are still working to get approval include Dudley Cafe in Roxbury, Tawakal Halal Cafe in East Boston, and Blue Nile Restaurant in Jamaica Plain.

Restaurants that have received approval can begin outdoor service “immediately” on their property or in the public parking spaces outside their building, and can remain open until 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on weekends, he said.

Still, there are some basic regulations all restaurants must follow. Outdoor tables must be at least six feet away from others, and each dining party should capped at six people. Workers must wear masks, and patrons must wear face coverings until they are seated.

Meanwhile, Boston’s North End is being treated a bit differently, Walsh said, due to the density of restaurants. He said that outdoor dining there can begin Thursday.

He also said he wanted to be “upfront” with neighbors who had concerns: The city had to move quickly so businesses could survive.

“This is not a typical community process, but conversations are going to continue,” he said.

He also said the city would be posting a list online noting all the restaurants that have received approval.

As for how logistically a restaurant could expand outdoors, Walsh previously gave an example of how that could work.

“A restaurant on Dorchester Avenue wants to have outdoor dining — they don’t have the ability, but they have a sidewalk in front of the building,” he said on May 21. “They would apply and say we’re interested in having a patio in front of our store, on the sidewalk. We’d be working with them — remember we launched a few years ago the ‘parklets,’ where we put them in a parking space? So we could potentially give them a ‘parklet,’ where they could set up some tables, the sidewalk would stay accessible for folks, and it would allow them the opportunity to do some outdoor dining.”

A parklet on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain, as pictured in October 2013. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Walsh continued:

“There’s other places where we might be able to close down. . . a lane in the street used for parking and turn that into a restaurant space. We’re being creative in different parts of the city. There’s not one plan that will work everywhere.”

He also previously addressed some calls to close down Hanover Street in the North End to cars to allow the restaurants there to accommodate outdoor dining.

“It sounds like a great idea and in theory would be wonderful, but we have a fire station in the middle of Hanover Street,” he said. “So we have to think about how we do something like that.”

