Mayor Walsh says city wants to make coronavirus testing available on ‘broad and equitable basis’

“The numbers keep going down, but we have two things we want to do,” Walsh said. “First, we want to keep taking precautions to slow the spread of the virus. ... The second big thing, we have to keep making COVID testing available on a broad and equitable basis.”

Walsh, his words repeatedly interrupted by a cough, told reporters during a briefing outside City Hall that data on the virus is trending in the right direction.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Wednesday that the city is continuing to battle the twin scourges of coronavirus and inequality.

He added that mobile testing continues to be available at senior and public housing developments.

“This is how we’re going to keep people safe," Walsh said. "It’s how we’re going to get the data that we need to make the decision as far as reopening and how we proceed forward. And that’s how we’re going to contain potential spikes.”

Walsh urged anyone who attended a recent demonstration against the killing of George Floyd to get tested.

“We know that the risk of COVID is just one of the [issues] affecting our community, and as people lift their voices to fight racism and injustice, we want to make sure that we keep them safe as well," Walsh said. "These are both top priorities for the city of Boston.”

The mayor said he’s held recent meetings with his cabinet and city employee of color, and that he hopes the conversations “lead to permanent solutions and systemic change,” which hasn’t always happened previously.

“In the past, what we’ve seen is when the demonstrations stop, the conversations stop," Walsh said. "That’s not what we’re going to do here in the city of Boston.”

The solutions, he said, must include police reform, as well as improved housing, education, economic opportunities.

Turning to the reopening process, Walsh said the city will be opening playgrounds and splash pads on June 15 with safety signage.

And with restaurants able to offer outdoor dining amid the reopening, Walsh said close to 500 eateries have applied for a license for temporary outdoor service. More than 200 applications have been fully or conditionally approved, Walsh said.

“We want Boston residents to know they have access to all the healthy and positive resources that they deserve, But we’re also going to continue to move very cautiously," Walsh said. "And I want to remind everyone, reopening does not mean the risk of COVID is gone. It is still very much with us.”

He urged employers to continue to exercise caution.

“When in doubt, take cautious approaches to go the pace that is right for you and your employees,” Walsh said. “Your workers, especially low-income and low-wage workers, may be afraid, and may have challenges dealing with child care. I’m asking you to please communicate with them clearly and include them in your planning.”

Walsh was also asked about possible changes to the police budget, a demand of activists seeking change in the wake of the death of Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis when a white police officer pinned his knee to his neck for nearly 9 minutes. He said officials “are not laying off in the city,” and that layoffs are not in play in any department, including the Police Department.

Activists have pushed to redirect some money from police budgets to other community priorities.

“We are having meetings right now," Walsh said regarding the budget. "I can’t get specific right now, because we’re in the process right now of reworking the budget.” The pandemic, he added, "is really front and center, we’re looking at a roughly $65 million to $80 million reduction in the budget on top of what’s happening because of lost revenue here in the city.”

Walsh also noted that Boston police have worked to diversify their ranks and that the cadet program has been reinstituted. Deescalation is a key part of training, he said.

“We’re going to continue that,” Walsh said. "The police department constantly has to evolve and address these issues. In light of Mr. Floyd’s murder, I think it puts a real urgency to have even a deeper look at our practices and how we handle ourselves.”

In addition, Walsh said the number of excessive force complaints filed against Boston officers has dropped significantly in recent years.

“That doesn’t mean we’re perfect by any stretch of the imagination,” he said. while cautioning against arbitrarily cutting the police budget in Boston.

“Cutting the budget doesn’t deal with racism, cutting the budget doesn’t deal with systemic issues," Walsh said. "That doesn’t resolve anything ... it’s not about cutting the budget, it’s about redirecting the money into other areas.”

He reiterated that the youth jobs program will create employment opportunities this summer for 8,000 Boston teens.

The mayor also urged restraint around fireworks, which are illegal for individual use in Massachusetts.

“I want to address the issue of fireworks in our neighborhood," Walsh said. "There’s always been illegal fireworks leading up to the Fourth of July, but this year it’s worse than usual. It started early and it never seemed to stop. The data is eye-opening. Fireworks calls to the Boston Police Department this year were up by 2,300 percent. When I saw that number I thought it was a misprint. 2,300 percent — this May compared to last May.”

Walsh added that he’s heard the din of the fireworks as well.

“I just want to remind everyone, this is a serious issue," Walsh said. "People are frightened, people are losing sleep. Babies and kids are woken up. Pets are terrified. Veterans and others with PTSD are experiencing real harm. And it’s a real fire hazard in our city.

“Think about your community, and stop it.”





